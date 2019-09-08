OUR POSITION: Essential first response equipment: antidotes for opioid overdoses.
Mark off another human life saved by local law enforcement.
A story this week by Sun staff writer Anne Easker noted Officer Aaron Russell of the Punta Gorda Police Department was called to the home of a middle-aged man suffering an overdose of fentanyl, an extremely potent, illegal opioid.
He was unconscious, slumped in a chair when Russell arrived. The man was barely breathing.
Thankfully, the officer was equipped with Narcan, a drug that counteracts the effects of opioids. Thankfully, the Punta Gorda Police Department had won a grant to equip officers in the use of Narcan, and train them.
The man survived. He is expected to make a full recovery. He also will receive follow-up treatment, thankfully, as required by law.
One case. One save for local law enforcement/first responders. One more person who won’t be added to the list of those who’ve died in what the Associated Press recently called “the deadliest drug overdose epidemic” in U.S. history.
The horrible reality is nearly 68,000 people died last year from drug overdoses nationally. And that was a number health officials found somewhat hopeful. The year before, the death toll topped 70,000.
National health officials believe the annual decrease — the first in three decades — was primarily due to the availability of the antidote in pharmacies. Naxolone, the generic form of the trademarked Narcan, is now available over the counter in pharmacies in 46 states, including Florida. Prescriptions of naxolone doubled last year, from 271,000 to 557,000, according to the AP.
In addition, more and more county and city first responders are outfitted with the drug, in some form, to treat opioid emergencies.
Punta Gorda was only the latest in our area, and the city is something of a later adopter. A Punta Gorda police spokesman said the need appeared to be minimal: police responded to only two fatal overdoses since 2016, and neither would have been saved by the use of naxolone. So this is a first and, thankfully, it was successful.
Elsewhere, Sarasota County was the first agency in our region to equip deputies with naxolone. Fact is, Sarasota was the first agency in the state. That came back in 2015, thanks to a grant from the company that made naxolone injectors.
The Sarasota County Fire Department and Charlotte County Fire/EMS are now equipped with Narcan, which is a nasal spray. The DeSoto Sheriff’s Office has it too. The Charlotte Sheriff’s Office began using it in early 2018. North Port Police and the Fire Rescue followed later last year, also thanks to a state grant.
The impact in Charlotte County has been dramatic.
The Sheriff’s Office said it responded to 86 overdoses this year. Narcan was administered 18 times. The previous year, Charlotte County Fire & EMS used the drug in 210 emergencies, up from 167 in 2016.
That’s a lot of individuals potentially saved by an antidote. As we’ve said before, the first step in drug treatment is keeping the patient alive. Police and other first responders are doing that — saving one life at a time.
One final note, the only place without a naxolone/Narcan program for its police and fire departments is Venice. Sarasota County Fire also responds to Venice rescue calls, but it seems time the city departments got in step with everyone else. Naxolone/Narcan should no longer be considered optional equipment.
