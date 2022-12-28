OUR POSITION: Dearborn Street’s reconstruction is 99% complete and it looks great.
With just a couple of finishing touches remaining, for all practical purposes Englewood’s Dearborn Street is open for business.
And business — as in patrons for the storefronts starved for visitors — is just what we expect. Hopefully, shoppers who have had to navigate torn up streets and one-way or no-way traffic for 16 months will be anxious to see the new look. And the shop owners will be just as anxious to see the customers.
We can breathe easy now that the seemingly long, drawn-out $7.6 million road project is finished. It turned out, we believe, to be a little more complicated because of old infrastructure that was exposed when the streets were torn up.
Wright Construction has said the official end of the work will be Jan. 5 when county officials inspect the roadway.
Sarasota County has planned a commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony for 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St.
The last major piece of work was the erection of a welcome sign that will arch over West Dearborn Street. That work was expected to be completed by Thursday last week.
As pleased as we are to see the work completed, there is a downside to its completion. Debbie Marks, the county’s Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency manager, says when the ribbon is cut Jan. 10, or maybe even just before, she will be retiring. Her successor, Marcie Castaneda, has already been named and is learning the job now.
We wish Marks well as she has shown patience and perseverance helping business owners and Englewood resident navigate the long months of road construction while making sure the end product is what we all wanted.
