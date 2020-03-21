We can soon quit complaining about the drive on Winchester Boulevard North. And the sooner the better.
That bumpity-bump, bone-shaking, car-shock-absorber-deteriorating travels down that pot-hole-infested road should be over soon.
After multiple disappointments when promised starting dates for paving came and went, workers began the job of putting a new layer on the Winchester Boulevard North road Tuesday evening. Preferred Materials, the Sarasota County contractor, began work on the southbound lane near River Road and, barring any major delays, should be ramping up strong by the time you read this.
The $3.9 million road improvement contract called for work to be done only between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Still, again barring a major issue, we should be on smooth roads soon.
The road began deteriorating at a rapid rate a couple of years ago, catching the county off-guard. Budgeting the fix took a while since no one expected a need so soon on a road only built 18 years ago.
After finances were approved and a contract signed, a cold snap further delayed the start of work several weeks.
The contract includes sidewalk improvements, which was the first work completed.
A finish date of May 16 is the target. We’re betting the road may be finished even earlier. But, whenever it happens, it will be a welcome relief for us and our cars.
