OUR POSITION: Charlotte County now has a plan for the Lost Lagoon downtown/water park development and that is reassuring.
More than a year ago, Charlotte County commissioners signed a contract with developers who wanted to put in a downtown and water park on a large Murdock Village plot. It was an exciting time, coming on the heels of Private Equity Group’s down payment on the other half of long-dormant Murdock Village with plans for housing and commercial construction.
The idea of a water park grabbed the interest of tourism and economic development leaders and the attention of young families whose kids are always asking, “What’s there to do in Charlotte County?”
Very little, if anything happened for the next several months as the developers struggled to meet deadlines to submit plans. There was a lot of anxiety over how serious and how well-funded the Lost Lagoon planners were.
When they met a deadline last week and submitted what appears to be a well-thought-out plan — and one that fits Murdock Village to a T — everyone breathed a sigh of relief.
While it’s much too early to break out the swim wear and plan a trip to the water park — which will be one of the last pieces of the development — we sure feel better about the future of that portion of Murdock Village.
Developers are calling it Arredondo Pointe, named after a historic region in Orlando where the developer is based, according to a story in the Sun by Betsy Calvert. The first phase of the project will basically be the downtown area that Charlotte County lacks, unless you count the quaint, four-block commercial district in Punta Gorda.
The details of the 20-page proposal outline four districts in the plot, including 45 acres for the water park. The plan calls for 2 million square feet of commercial space and up to seven hotels.
Developers are looking for a wide-open downtown area that is conducive to walking and not so much to vehicle traffic. Their plans include phrases like: “attractive places for people to gather;” and places to “have community events.” Roundabouts, instead of intersections, will slow traffic. There are other ideas in the plan such as pool parking for businesses.
Open areas are key. “Convention suburban buffers and landscaping are incompatible with walkable mixed-use development because they are intended to separate rather than integrate uses,” the plan says.
The idea of a downtown area — close to county government, the mall, and not far from Charlotte Sports Park — is exciting.
Charlotte County’s interim Economic Development Director Dave Gammon was all but salivating over the plan.
“If they can do anything like that, I think it’s going to be fabulous,” he told the Sun.
There are still a number of steps that must be taken. This is far from a done deal.
But, the submission of the plan means special zoning that is needed can be looked at and agreed on between the developers and the county. There are other deadlines coming up that require even more details from the developer — including where the required eight acres for wildlife habitat and 31 acres of open space are planned.
Still, we now have good reason to believe this development will happen.
