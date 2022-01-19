A bill being proposed in the Florida Legislature is a great example of greed and the influence of lobbyists.
We have written stories and editorials about manatees starving for the lack of seagrass. Their main source of nourishment has been decimated by development and nutrients in the waterways that accelerate the growth of algae and kill seagrass beds. The situation has become critical and is not just hurting the manatees but stagnating our waters and damaging the natural development of our ecosystem.
Regardless of that well-publicized problem, lawmakers in Tallahassee have introduced a bill that would allow developers to pay money to allow them to dig up and destroy seagrass beds. How greedy can you get?
Thankfully, Rep. Randy Fine, Republican 53rd District, is fighting to kill the bill before it gets too much traction.
In a column that appears in on today’s op-ed page, and originally appeared in Florida Today, Fine takes exception to anyone who would ignore the problem with seagrass beds. He argues that the bill is flawed inasmuch as it proposes the developer can replant seagrass beds in other areas — as in other areas not worth developing. He points out the difficulty regrowing seagrass, an effort that has met with little success.
Fine represents Brevard County where Indian River Lagoon is starving for seagrass.
While pointing out he is not anti-development, Fine says it is important to protect Florida’s environment and to risk further depleting seagrass beds is not worth the money developers might pay.
We’re 100% behind Fine and hope his fellow lawmakers in the Legislature can see what a greedy money grab this bill would be for developers.
