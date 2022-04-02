OUR POSITION: The past few days have emphasized the dire threat of fire and the need for every precaution.
Brush fires, condos burning and a red flag status for Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties. It is fire season, no doubt about it.
So far the worst reminder — although the dry conditions were not to blame — has been the horrific condo fire at Emerald Pointe in Punta Gorda Wednesday. At this writing state investigators had not determined a cause for the fire that is being called the worst in at least 30 years in Punta Gorda.
Eight townhomes, a dock and a boat were destroyed in the Marion Avenue blaze. It took firefighters two hours to extinguish the fire.
While the dry conditions that raise the threat of fires in all three counties did not come into play, the high winds that are an ingredient in serious fires right now did play a role. Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs said continuous winds of up to 30 miles per hour whipped the flames into such a frenzy that firefighters eventually had to go into a defensive attack to keep other townhomes and structures from catching fire.
We tip our hat to the firefighters and to Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the fire. As Briggs said, without the cooperation between first responders from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Fire/EMS, as well as the Punta Gorda Police Department, the outcome could easily have been worse.
Fire crews have been focused on the dry, windy conditions for more than a week now with some relief possible this weekend in the form of rain — but that is yet to pan out
Charlotte County commissioners will meet Tuesday, 8 a.m. in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center to consider declaring a burn ban throughout the county. The meeting will be open to the public.
Barring a deluge of rain this weekend, the decision is a no-brainer.
The emergency order would ban most any outdoor burning of yard waste, recreational fires and the use of any kind of fireworks or sparklers. Exceptions would be outdoor grills or any permit issued by the Florida Forest Service.
With no burn ban in place right now, it is imperative people observe obvious precautions about fires.
That means a yard waste fire must fit in an eight-foot diameter pile or noncombustible container, www.fdacs.gov states. You can only burn between 9 a.m. and one hour after sunset.
You must clear away 25 feet from your home, woods, brush or other structures that wind might blow sparks on fire on, 50 feet from a paved public road, and 150 feet from any other occupied building.
Also, www.fdacs.gov states, always consider the weather and conditions. Burning on windy days or in extremely dry weather like we are experiencing now or during a red flag warning, which our three counties are under, is forbidden.
Most of all, www.fdacs.gov states, never leave a fire unattended, and keep a shovel and water hose nearby.
These are common sense approaches to protecting your property and preventing a small fire from getting out of control and spreading. Remember, you could be liable for damage from any fire that spreads and damages someone else’s property.
Be smart and be safe.
And, once again, kudos to our local firefighters, first responders and police who responded to the Emerald Pointe fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.