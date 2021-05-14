It seems Charlotte County has pulled off a coup. A good one too.
Ground was broken recently for a new airport rescue and firefighting facility at the Public Safety Complex on Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Unless you’re in the firefighting business, you may not realize how big a deal that is.
It seems there is only one other facility of this type in Florida. Firefighters, who are required to be trained on how to put out fires related to airplanes and airports at least once a year, must travel to Jacksonville. Now, according to Charlotte County Public Safety Director Jason Fair, they will be able to come to Charlotte County. And that means more money funneled into our restaurants and maybe hotels.
That’s certainly good news.
But the fact we will have such a facility is the best news for our firefighters and our airport.
The facility will feature a fake fuselage of an airplane, a propane storage area, a concrete burn pit, a control room and a large training pad, according to a recent story by Daniel Sutphin in The Daily Sun.
The cost of the project is $7.6 million and it will be funded through state grants and the county’s 1% local option sales tax.
The facility won’t be ready for training until sometime this fall but Fair said other fire departments in the state have already called about training here.
“This training is difficult to get,” Fair told Sutphin, adding that the new training facility will be a nice asset for Charlotte County.
We understand Charlotte County worked hard to get the facility built here. It looks like that hard work will pay off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.