OUR POSITION: It’s encouraging, to say the least, that a report on the impact of Sarasota County’s First Step Behavioral Health Response Team was so positive.
When Tom Knight took over as CEO at First Step, he wanted to expand a program he and the nonprofit first explored when he was sheriff of Sarasota County.
The pilot program sought to divert people with severe mental health crises from law enforcement, first responders and school employees into treatment. It took cooperation from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police Department to make it work. The results showed the premise does work.
“The results from this program have exceeded our expectations,” Knight said in a press release. “It’s shown that if behavioral health experts can intervene and relieve law enforcement, first responders and schools from handling these crises by substantial numbers in just four months, picture where our community could be a year from now.”
The program, partially funded by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, relied on law officers to find adults 18 and older who have a history of mental health and substance abuse that led to encounters with police and Baker Act admissions (involuntary admissions for acute mental illness).
Knight has always been a huge believer in the basic premise of early intervention and treatment for individuals addicted to drugs or with severe mental health issues that are impacting their life to the point of causing violence or behavior that would lead to jail time.
Data from the program showed that Behavioral Health Response Team (BHRT) professionals handled 80 crisis calls, diverting 100% of those calls from first responders, emergency rooms and jails. Additionally, 86% of the citizens in crisis were diverted from involuntary admission and instead received appropriate professional care, all according to the press release.
According to the study, the high need population is identified through coordinated data, then engaged by a team including First Step counselors and members of SCSO’s crime prevention unit. The teams contact the citizens and meet personally with them and their families to create a plan of care in the event of future crisis situations. The plan includes 24-hour access to BHRT professionals in lieu of law enforcement or emergency rooms.
Services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week, with on-site response time to locations of referred crises occurring within 60 minutes of request. The mobile intervention services are available to anyone in Sarasota County, regardless where they live or whether or not they live in the county. Care is provided wherever people are, including their homes and other community locations, even schools.
Unfortunately, funding for the program might soon run out. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s grant is projected to expire in September.
The report, Knight hopes, will be enough to move the Sarasota County Commission to approve funds to keep the program active.
“If we invest in prevention and diversion, we will spend fewer dollars on crisis management,” said Knight. “The BHRT program has validated this can work.”
We believe this is a slam dunk decision for commissioners. Knight has seen first-hand the impact of drugs and mental health problems on crime and property damage, not to mention the crowding of jails. The results of the study, even after such a small sample, are proof this program works. It works for the county and it works for the individuals who need help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.