OUR POSITION: The plans to make Fishermen’s Village an even more attractive destination are exciting.
The recent presentation by Fishermen’s Village brass of their $50 million expansion plans were expected to attract some negativity. Surprisingly, there was almost no protest by the public over the planned addition of a 220-room hotel, 144-unit condo building with two floors and parking and a 70-unit workforce/professional housing with parking.
Tall buildings and increased traffic are two bogeymen that normally raise strong objections from the “leave my city alone” crowd.
And, while we’re sure there will be some voices of protest before — and after — ground is broken on the project, it appears Fishermen’s Village leadership is ahead of the curve.
Perhaps the past experience trying to move out of its initial footprint and redoing the condos over the main retail area were enlightening. Whatever the reason, this project is being presented as not only a boost to Punta Gorda’s economy but a city-friendly, “we’ll work with you” event.
And that’s what we like most about it.
First of all, Fishermen’s Village owns the land and its plans barely exceed anything currently denied under city codes or environmental standards.
Secondly, Fishville leadership and the law firm are open about the fact the early plans are only conceptual and they said they would work with the city to alleviate any concerns about the impact on quality of life. This approach, rather than a hard-line, makes us confident the project will come to fruition and be a boon to the city.
Evidence of that aura of cooperation came when Executive Vice President Patti Allen said: “Whatever the City Council says to us to develop this property, that’s what we are going to do. If they say we need more parking, we will add it.”
The plans include a 144-unit condo building with two floors and parking and a 70-unit workforce/professional housing facility with parking. This is a proactive, well-thought-out approach more and more projects/businesses are using to fight the housing crunch for employees and to provide much-needed parking. According to The Daily Sun story, the build-out would add 1,603 parking spaces and 335 units.
Fishermen’s Village will ask to deviate from the city’s height limits for the 100-foot-tall hotel while the condo building would be 73 feet tall and the smaller buildings 53 feet tall, according to The Daily Sun story. The townhomes would be 50 feet tall.
Fishville planners are smart inasmuch as they want their project to be inclusive for anyone visiting the area. The time is near when a location such as the current Fishermen’s Village will be an afterthought for visitors.
That’s why they are planning features like a water taxi between Laishley Park and Sunseeker on the opposite shore. And, taking a page from the Sunseeker blueprint, they will provide transportation from the Punta Gorda Airport to their hotel and other amenities.
The Punta Gorda Planning Commission will hear the plan at 1 p.m. Dec. 20. The City Council will hear the proposal in January. Anyone who has a comment but can’t attend can write letters in advance to the Planning Commission or City Council.
We like this bold plan and are encouraged Fishermen’s Village owners have considered the challenges involved — especially during construction — to bring this plan to fruition. If they are consistent with the transparency of their plans and continue to work with the city, the result will be a destination that can help Punta Gorda compete for tourism dollars with Sunseeker and Englewood Beach.
