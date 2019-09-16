OUR POSITION: Habitat for Humanity, volunteers and local builders are once again exhibiting the unique dedication to helping others our community is known for.
Don’t look now, but five new homes just went up on Sherbourne Street in Port Charlotte. Five days before, they weren’t there.
It sounds amazing doesn’t it? Almost like that TV show, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” But Habitat for Humanity and local builders put up five homes for five needy families on five donated lots in just five working days. The families were able to move in Saturday.
You had to see it to believe it. The coordination between workers, Charlotte County building inspectors, Habitat and the families who would benefit resembled a well-drilled Army unit.
They did get a little head start. Septic and wells were dug. Slabs and driveways were poured and sod laid, according to Jan Nick, development coordinator in a Sun^p story by Liz Hardaway. But there were no walls. No electric. No water pipes. It was all accomplished in five hectic, long days.
The project had a name, 2019 Home Builders Blitz. Local builders — Ander Jackson Construction, Coastal Property Group of Florida, Florida Premiere Contractors, Harbor Home Builders and Truex Preferred Construction — all donated their time and crews to put up the new homes. How often and where do you hear of builders, who certainly have their own responsibilities to take care of, spending a week and paying their crews to build a home for someone other than their clients? And doing it all for free? And, that’s not to mention the subcontractors who showed up to donate their services too — some of them working on more than one home.
We can only imagine the joy each family felt when they were handed keys to their new home. But it’s not like they were just handed a house. They had to put in sweat equity to help build it, go to classes to make sure they knew about financial responsibility and they have payments to make, albeit much more affordable payments than people normally pay for a similar home.
Habitat serves as the banker, but charges zero percent interest. All payments made by the new homeowners go into a fund to finance more homes.
It’s all good for families who had no place to call home.
Charlotte County Habitat sponsored two other building blitz projects, in 2008 and 2009, and has never had a problem getting local builders to donate their time.
Maybe that’s because the 32-year-old local chapter has had such success. In its 32 years of existence, the local Habitat chapter has built 453 homes. They average around 30 a year and are on track to build 35 this year, according to Nick.
“There aren’t many Habitat chapters in the U.S. that build more than 20 a year,” Nick said.
If you believe Habitat for Humanity’s work is worthy of your donations in time or money you can call Charlotte County’s Habitat for Humanity office at 941-639-3162 to volunteer at their build site or their resale stores.
