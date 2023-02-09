EDITORIAL: A package of road construction projects could get a boost with approval of new funds by the Legislature this year but River Road is still an afterthought by the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a new plan to give some Florida cities a boost with road projects.
He’s calling it the Moving Florida Forward initiative. If it passes the Legislature — and that should be a sure bet — it will invest $4 billion over the next four years to complete road projects throughout the state. About $131 million a year will be shifted to the State Transportation Network program and built additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion for the lucky projects on the governor’s list.
Now, before we say another word, let’s praise the out-of-the-box thinking by DeSantis. Good job Ron.
Road costs are only going to go up. To leave these projects lingering for another 5 to 10 years would not be a good idea.
First of all, they are all needed now. Secondly, as we just mentioned, it will only cost more money down the road to get the work done.
There are 20 projects in all.
Our question is. Why not South River Road?
The answer would be that counties and municipalities already had a head start on these 20 projects. Rights of way were pretty much taken care of and some design work was done.
But let’s look closer at some of the costs and where the work will be done.
Here are some notable projects that did make the cut on the governor’s list:
• I-75 from Golden Gate Parkway to Corkscrew Road, Collier County, $578 million.
• S.R. 29 to C.R. 846 E. to New Market Road, Collier County, $85 million.
• S.R. 70 from Bourdsville Boulevard to Waterbury Road, Manatee/Sarasota County, $53 million
• I-75 at Fruitville interchange, Sarasota County, $192 million.
Notice any similarities? The projects are in metro areas. They are in areas represented by Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Joe Gruters who is a top fundraiser for the party.
Maybe we shouldn’t be complaining. After all, Gruters represents the people on River Road too. Maybe he’ll get around to funding the expansion from U.S. 41 to Englewood some day.
We understand most of the 20 projects being funded will help traffic flow. That’s great, but what about traffic trying to flow from the coast to I-75 when a hurricane is on its way. River Road is a major evacuation route.
The estimated cost of widening the South portion of River Road is $87 million. Compare that to the $578 million for the Collier County Golden Gate Parkway project.
Sarasota County already owns much of the rights of way needed to widen our strip of road. Design work, however, has not begun. So, granted, we’re behind the funded projects.
DeSantis hailed his road funding idea as a proposal that will “break through bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects.”
FDOT Secretary Jered W. Perdue said the projects would enhance the quality of life for Floridians and relieve congestion while spurring economic growth.
Again, we’re all in favor of the governor’s idea. We’re confident these projects are needed. Two of them are in Sarasota County.
We just can’t help but lament the huge costs of these projects compared to the $87 million needed for an evacuation route that will greatly speed up our residents’ exit from danger when another Hurricane Ian hits.
Just remember us next time.
