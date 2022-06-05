OUR POSITION: As school boards and law enforcement nationwide search for answers to mass shootings — especially those in schools — they may want to look to Florida as a possible role model.
When 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas to begin his slaughter, he was able to walk in through an unlocked door. It’s unlikely — although anything is possible — that would happen in Florida. Just ask any parent who needs to go to school for a teacher conference or to pick up their child.
Florida lawmakers reacted strongly to the Valentine’s Day, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and adopted some laws and policies to protect our students. While nothing is perfect, the changes brought about by that terrible mass shooting in Parkland, Florida should be a starting point for schools all across the nation.
While many, maybe even most, school districts in the U.S. have adopted some reforms after shooting tragedies at Sandy Hook, Connecticut; Columbine, Colorado and Parkland, Florida, too many have not gone far enough to protect children.
Locking schools down should be the first step. Admittance to a school should be allowed only after identification is secured.
A school resource officer is a must. The law officer should be on duty and on school grounds at all times when students are present.
Both those procedures apparently were not enforced in Texas.
Florida laws, enacted under Republican governors, have made three major changes since Parkland.
• School “guardians” have been approved under the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. It allows school staff to volunteer to carry arms. The same bill set aside $97.5 million each year for more school officers and created the Office of Safe Schools which calls for active-shooter drills and hardening of schools — paying for locks, security cameras etc. — to keep out anyone who has no business inside.
• In 2018, the Legislature banned so-called bump stocks, which allow a user to modify a semi-automatic weapon to reload and fire like an automatic weapon.
The age to buy a gun in Florida was also altered, raised to 21, and people in mental institutions were barred from owning firearms. The state imposed a three-day waiting period on gun purchases.
• Florida also passed common sense “red flag” legislation allowing law enforcement to confiscate guns from anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.
We believe Florida has been a leader in protecting its schools and children.
There are a couple of things that still need more attention.
The first would be a better process for paying attention to troubled students. We need more school psychologists and we need more training for teachers and school staff to recognize students who are in need of counseling or who might pose a threat to others. And, when a student is brought to the attention of staff or a school resource officer, it must be acted on.
Second, while locked-down schools with a law officer inside seem fairly safe, there are two time frames when schools are more accessible and students are more vulnerable. That would be in the mornings as students arrive and the afternoons when schools let out. During those 30-to-45-minute time frames we believe local law enforcement should beef up patrols around schools. That would serve as both a deterrent for would-be antagonists and provide a quick response team if there is a problem.
It’s sad we have to have discussions and read about these problems. But it’s a reality of the times. Hopefully other states can look to Florida as a starting point for what they need to do to keep students safer.
