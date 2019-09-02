There are 1,953 people registered to lobby Florida’s Legislature. That’s more than 12 for each member of the House and Senate. Typical examples: The Walt Disney companies have 37, Anheuser-Busch 13, Associated Industries 20, the Florida Chamber of Commerce 25. They amplify their influence by working in teams and generously supporting the campaigns of compliant lawmakers.
The public is essentially defenseless against this massive firepower. The Florida Policy Institute, which advocates for progressive tax laws, has one lobbyist. One.
Once upon a time, big corporations and their trade groups each got by with no more than one or two hired guns in Tallahassee. That’s why Gov. Reubin Askew was able to take them all on and create Florida’s corporate income tax in 1971.
Ever since, the lobbyists and their allies in the Legislature have wasted no opportunity to whittle away at that tax. Last year, with no clue and almost no concern for what it would cost, lawmakers enacted a scheme that’s about to give an estimated $540 million in refunds to the roughly 1% of Florida corporations that earn enough to even pay the tax.
By comparison, that’s more than the $330 million the politicians are wailing about losing from the Seminole Tribe because of a stalemate over rival gambling at race tracks. It’s more money than the $125 million the Legislature raided from the state’s affordable housing trust fund to spend on its priorities. It’s money that should have been put into Florida’s lagging schools or into controlling the algae blooms that hazard public health and tourism, rather than engorging corporate profits.
Worse, it’s money that will likely be squandered again next year. The Legislature had an opportunity this spring to rectify last year’s mistake. Instead, it extended the givebacks for another two years, along with other technical tax changes that strongly favor big businesses.
Only one senator voted against that bill. The House did somewhat less badly, approving it by a largely party-line vote of 71 to 41.
In summary, here’s what happened.
Like most states, Florida piggybacks its income taxes on the federal tax code. That applies only to corporations, since there’s no personal income tax here.
So Florida’s Legislature largely mirrored the massive tax cut that President Trump and the Congress enacted.
A less-heralded feature of the Trump tax cut also repealed or curtailed some exemptions for corporations. The effect broadened the federal tax base, while reducing the tax rates. But on balance, it reduced overall corporate taxes by $92 billion last year.
The lobbyists promptly ganged up — not just in Florida, but in other states — to keep the state from incorporating the federal law’s reform aspects.
Without knowing how it would work, the Legislature agreed to cap corporate tax revenue at no more than 7 percent above what state economists were expecting. Any excess would be refunded to the corporations that had paid it.
Tax caps normally are calculated against a previous year’s revenue, but that’s not what Florida’s lobbyist-loving lawmakers did. They pegged it to what state economists were expecting — a significant difference.
Sponsors assured their colleagues that the cost would be insignificant. Sen. Kelli Stargell, R-Lakeland, said she thought the revenue increase would be “maybe around 3” percent, meaning there would be no refunds at all. Rep. Paul Renner, a Jacksonville Republican and prime sponsor, had no apologies for having written a blank check. “We didn’t want to have a tax increase,” he said.
Why not?
Florida spends enough money on almost nothing and too little on education, infrastructure, health and criminal justice. Florida’s prisons are dangerously understaffed and in some cases literally falling apart. If a windfall comes from taxpayers who can easily afford it, it ought to be accepted with gratitude.
There is little doubt that Florida’s largest corporations could have afforded it and don’t need the refunds they’re about to receive. In reports required by federal law, Disney said its total federal and state tax bill in 2018 was 34% below the year before. Other big corporations have posted similar or even larger windfalls.
Renner, who is slated to become House speaker in 2022 if the Republicans retain their majority, said the particular cuts may be replaced by other pro-business considerations, such as eliminating the sales tax on commercial rent, which would benefit many more businesses and make more economic sense. But he’s opposed to recovering the money that the Legislature gave away.
Meanwhile, lobbyists are hard at work at getting the Legislature to further “decouple” Florida law from the federal tax code by letting corporations deduct all their interest payments. And of course they will be lobbying to keep the 7% cap, the automatic refunds and the rate cuts for two more years.
Another heaven and earth would have to pass — if then — before the people of Florida might have lobbying power in Tallahassee to match that of Disney, the Chamber of Commerce, and the other heavy-hitters.
Trouble is, they shouldn’t need lobbyists to represent them. Isn’t that what they elect legislators to do?
Or so we are told.
