OUR POSITION: Florida’s failure to distribute federal money to help pandemic victims pay back rent has just exacerbated the problem.
We all knew the moratorium on evictions was coming. For months the federal government has forbid landlords from tossing out families who, because of financial losses during the pandemic, could not pay their rent.
But the wave of evictions that is taking hold now should never have been so severe. If the state of Florida — and governments in states throughout the nation — had worked harder to get more than $46 billion in federal pandemic relief money to renters, many families could stay put. Florida’s share of that bonanza is $870 million and, according to an Associated Press story Sunday, only 2% of that money has been handed out to renters waiting for help.
“Everything is so scary,” Denise Dull, director of Landlord Engagement for Gulf Coast Partnership said in a story by The Daily Sun’s Morgan Simpson. Dull fears the looming evictions were taking a terrible mental toll on people.
Angie Matthiessen, director of Charlotte County United Way, said the agency has been flooded with calls from people bracing to be tossed out of their rental homes.
We have no solid numbers right now on how many people have actually been evicted. Possibly, not as many as feared. Hopefully, either the state government will step in and stop some of the evictions or landlords will have some compassion and agree to wait on the help that should be on its way from the relief funds.
Florida’s problems getting money to renters reminds us of the fiasco when the unemployed couldn’t get through to apply for benefits when businesses began shutting down back in early 2020.
This time, it may not totally be the fault of Florida government. Apparently the process is not simple — and that is a problem someone should have seen coming.
In Florida, the Department of Children and Families is overseeing the rental assistance program. We’re not sure how that department ended up with this massive responsibility when it seemingly has all it can handle on its plate already. Nevertheless, the agency had given out only $18.3 million of the $870 million sitting in the bank as of late last week, according to a Tampa Bay Times story.
The agency is apparently overwhelmed with more than 30,000 applications awaiting more information before they can be approved. The biggest excuse given is that information from the tenant and the landlord is missing from the application.
How hard could it be to prove you’re about to be evicted? Sure, we realize there are con artists everywhere that would try to take advantage of the program. And, yes, we can see where there are ways to cheat — maybe have someone apply for a big check who doesn’t actually live in the rental but could be a friend/relative of the home owner. We certainly don’t want people who are not entitled to the money to take it away from someone who is needy and meets the requirements. And we don’t believe anyone who is not working or looking for work should rely on the federal money to avoid paying rent.
At this point, however — after what should have been weeks or months of preparation for the inevitable eviction — more money should be going out to landlords. People should not have to be packing their belongings and hitting the streets during another surge of the pandemic the moratorium was intended to reduce the spread of.
