OUR POSITION: Florida must pay attention and do a better job of assuring its retirees can look forward to their golden years being just that.
People often repeat what was supposed to be a joke and is wrongly or rightly attributed to comic Billy Crystal. That is that people move to Florida to die.
Well, there is no escaping death, so if you retire to Florida you may well die here. But most retirees have a lot of life to live and a lot of memories still to make. That brings the question whether Florida is doing all it can to assure people have an opportunity for their golden years to be as happy and healthy as they would like.
According to an article in the Orlando Sentinel, the latest America’s Health Rankings report shows that Florida is lacking when it comes to quality of life for its older population.
The Sunshine State ranks only 29th for having the most physically and mentally healthy seniors, according to the Sentinel story.
How could that be? After all, Florida is generally recognized as one of the best locations for people to move to after retirement. The state is bracing for a wave of baby boomers who are expected to push our population to resource-sapping numbers.
There are a couple of issues, according to Carrie Hussey, Charlotte County’s human resources director. Hussey has long been plugged in to statistics and reports that trace not only the health and welfare of our older population but everyone who lives in Charlotte County.
She is not alone in her concerns. Sarasota County has its Age Friendly program which, although inclusive of all ages, tracks the welfare of seniors.
Hussey pointed out that the welfare of Charlotte County’s older citizens is very much tied to their socio-economic status — not unlike that of all residents.
According to the Florida Department of Health:
• 46% of Charlotte County, 21% of DeSoto County and 43% of Sarasota County are over age 60.
• 33% in Charlotte, 34% in DeSoto and 29% in Sarasota of those over 65 are disabled.
• 7% of those over 65 in Charlotte, 10% in DeSoto and 6% in Sarasota are living in poverty.
It shouldn’t come as a shock that Florida saw a 36% increase in the number of seniors diagnosed with depression. As we grow older we lose friends and the people we count on for support. Older citizens eventually may find themselves without a sounding board, much less someone who can care for them or provide companionship.
For example, according to the U.S. Census, 22% of those age 65 and over in Charlotte County live alone.
The, people may outlive their savings. That can lead to poverty and mental stress. Serious cases of depression can lead to suicide or excessive drinking. The Sentinel story noted 10% of older Floridians drink too much.
Answers are elusive. But we have to believe communities that foster activities for older Floridians, gathering places like Charlotte County’s Cultural Center and free clinics like the Virginia B. Andes facility and the Englewood Free Clinic are steps in the right direction.
Flip side: 85% of the 65-plus population in Charlotte County report their health is good.
Florida owes it to the people who trust us with their golden years to make that time as special as we can.
