OUR POSITION: Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Sen. Ben Albritton followed through on promises to help Floridians rebuild from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The final budget is yet to be signed, sealed and delivered by the state Legislature, but a $3 billion investment in hurricane recovery has passed the Senate and we can be hopeful it will survive final negotiations between the House and Senate.


   
