OUR POSITION: Sometimes our older population may not be aware of help that is available to them in Florida.
We sometimes hear from one of our senior readers about the need for help in areas that include health and wellness.
It’s understandable how people might have trouble navigating government requirements and red tape — especially if it requires use of the internet.
But too often there is help available for Florida citizens if they only knew where to turn.
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs sponsors or approves of a plethora of programs that aim to make life a little more comfortable for our senior citizens. The services are both home and community-based programs and they cover a wide range of needs.
They include:
• Adult Care Food Program
• Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative
• Community Care For the Elderly (CCE)
• Comprehensive Assessment & Review for Long-Term Care Services (CARES)
• Congregate Meal and Nutrition Sites
• Elder Farmers Market Nutrition Program
• Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP)
• Home Care for the Elderly (HCE)
• Medicaid Long-Term Care Services
• Memory Disorder Clinics
• National Family Caregiver Support Program
• Nutritional Education for Older Adults
• Nutrition Services Incentive Program
• Older Americans Act (OAA)
• Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)
• Respite for Elders Living in Everyday Families (RELIEF)
• Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Long-Term Care Program (SMMC LTC)
• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
For more information on these programs you can visit the Elder Affairs or AARP websites or call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337).
