OUR POSITION: There has been no movement for two weeks to supplement Florida’s paltry $275-per-week pay to the unemployed.
More than 800,000 Floridians are unemployed this week and they are hurting.
Florida, as most people know by now, pays one of the lowest benefits in the U.S. for unemployment — only $275 a week. That amounts to about $7 per hour for a 40-hour-a-week job, less than minimum wage. No one we know can live on that income, especially if they have a family to support.
For a few months, unemployed Floridians were in much better shape, thanks to a $600-a-week benefit from the federal government under the coronavirus stimulus package. That money has stopped.
President Trump floated an executive order to pay the nation’s unemployed $400 a week — with the catch that each state pay $100 of that money.
We’ve heard nothing of that order since the president brought it up three weeks ago. But, it wouldn’t make any difference for our state since Gov. Ron DeSantis said early on that we could not afford the $100 a week.
Even though the state has about $5 billion remaining in CARES Act money, DeSantis said that has been promised for programs and other relief efforts. “It’s been obligated,” he said.
So where does that leave Florida’s unemployed? There’s no clear answer to that question as far as we can determine.
The need is great, however.
Charlotte County’s unemployment rate in July was 10%, up from 9.1% in June. In July 2019, the unemployment rate was 3.9%.
In Sarasota County, the unemployment rate in July was 9.5%, up from 8.5% in June. In July of 2019, Sarasota County’s unemployment rate was 3.3%. And, DeSoto County’s unemployment rate for July was 6.7%, up from 5.9% in June and greater than the 3.9% unemployment in 2019, according to the DEO.
DeSantis has considered a loan from the U.S. Department of Labor to boost benefits. It’s not a new idea. The state did the same thing during the 2008 recession. During that period, the state’s unemployment trust fund went dry and the state borrowed a little more than $3 billion to allow the unemployed to continue to get benefits.
That scenario was what pushed Gov. Rick Scott and the Legislature to embark on their plan to make it harder for Floridians to get unemployment benefits. The new rules reduced benefits to 12 weeks, among other changes. That plan worked well for the state but it devastated those left without a job when the COVID-19 hit and shut down so many businesses earlier this year.
The state was overwhelmed with people trying to get benefits, as slim as they were. The tens of thousands who applied for benefits crashed the state’s computer system, which some claim was never designed to deal with that crush of applications.
Earlier this month, the state’s unemployment fund stood at $1.8 billion, quite a difference from the $5 billion number when the pandemic hit in March.
Perhaps DeSantis has a plan or maybe Congress will return to Washington, D.C. and carve out a compromise that will include more unemployment benefits.
Until that happens, or some other miracle occurs, there are almost 1 million people in the state searching for jobs that aren’t there and trying to hold off creditors and stay in their homes.
