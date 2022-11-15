OUR POSITION: Floridians pay some of the highest health insurance premiums in the nation and Obamacare may not be the savior we need.

Floridians are already grappling with some of the highest property insurance rates in the nation. Now comes the news — if you didn’t already notice — that we’re also paying some of the highest health insurance rates in the U.S.


