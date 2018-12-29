OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda city officials deserve a nod in their pursuit of providing bathrooms to the refurbished Gilchrist Park. Who knew it would take so long?
They have been dogged in their pursuit of park bathrooms that will hold their ground come hell or high water.
It might be fun to make light of Gilchrist Park finally being flush with new bathrooms. But the delays in construction were very real and very annoying to park users. So, news of new bathrooms should come as a relief.
More restroom facilities are in the works, with the facility near the children’s playground projected to open soon. The City Council recently approved a construction contract to build the Harborwalk Area 1 restroom, to be located between the two new pavilions in the redesigned part of the park near the first entrance on West Retta Esplanade.
Total cost for the project is estimated to be $415,232, with funding from city’s 1-cent sales tax. Construction is expected to start in January with a projected timeline of 180 days.
Were that the case with the first bathroom facility.
When construction begins on the new one, it will be two years since refurbishing the park began. At the time the overall project started in January 2017, the projected completion date was December of that year.
Things went wrong from the get-go – don’t they always? – with the playground-area bathroom. And here’s where all joking must be put aside. City staffers hung in there with the delays, slogging their way through a morass of red tape to bring the first restroom to near completion. Yes, it’s their job to do so. No, no one envies them.
Mitchell Austin, the city’s urban planner, explained how the bathroom got stuck.
“The restroom was initially designed as being located in a velocity flood zone, which is a flood zone subject to wave action from adjacent open water body,” he began.
That body of water would be Charlotte Harbor, which is both the scenic view offered by Gilchrist Park and the scene of many a construction holdup.
“Based on this flood-zone designation, the actual engineering parameters called for substantial foundation work to keep the structure anchored to the earth in the event of a catastrophic storm,” Austin continued.
In other words, because of zoning, the bathroom needed to be armed with bunker credentials. A couple of toilets, a couple of sinks and some paper towels were not going to be enough. This big fella had to be grounded. No way was it going to be allowed to blow away to Oz in a storm.
“However,” Austin went on, “since the FEMA flood maps were originally drawn, the seawall had been replaced. The new seawall modified the dynamics of potential wave action within the park, so the city applied for a letter of map revision.”
Here’s where the real delay began. The wheels of map revision turn slowly, accounting for “most of the delay between the original bid and the nearly finished restroom in the park today.”
The next one, we hope, won’t be quite so sluggish in arriving.
