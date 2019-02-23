Meanwhile, 46 miles northwest of Punta Gorda, word went out this week about another type of local celebration of all things aviation.
No Thunderbirds here. No Blue Angels. No F-16 fighters or Black Hawk helicopters.
The annual Buchan Airport Fly-In celebrates small-scale, personal aircraft. The event will take place on Saturday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the flat, grassy field of Buchan Airport on Old Englewood Road in Englewood.
This will be the 13th Fly-In, a free, friendly, small-town affair. It was cooked up primarily by three locals – Russ Kyper, Gene Naples and Vito Bisceglia – as a fundraiser. Cooked up, literally. While free to the public, organizers serve an on-site breakfast ($6 for quiche, pastries, orange juice and coffee) and, naturally, are happy to take donations.
The event features small aircraft – as many as 40. Some people fly in; hence, the event’s name. Most come by car or truck.
Featured aircraft include antique planes, experimental planes and aerobatic planes. Everyday personal planes. Plus exhibitors with radio-controlled planes, aviation-themed books and memorabilia, the Civil Air Patrol, Coast Guard Auxiliary and Historical Society.
A portion of the proceeds goes to students who intend to study aviation.
A great cause – aviation training. And a good time, with plenty of opportunity to mingle and appreciate with others the small miracle of human flight.
