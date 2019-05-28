Take a moment to consider this statistic:
Nearly half the people killed in car crashes weren’t using seat belts.
That is, 47 percent of the 37,133 people who died in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 were unbelted. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 14,955 lives were saved because people involved in crashes were using seat belts. Another 2,549 might have lived if they’d been buckled up.
To many of us, it seems inconceivable that anyone would drive or ride in a car or truck without belting in. But one in 10 people don’t. Still, after all these years of public safety ads and signs and law enforcement campaigns.
And that’s considered a positive number. The 89.6 % usage rate for 2018 is a record.
For the laggard 10%, the annual Click It or Ticket campaign kicked off recently. It is aimed toward education and awareness through threat of enforcement.
According to the NHTSA, some 10,000 police agencies were on the road over the Memorial Day weekend and up until June 2. They’re looking specifically for seat belt scofflaws, which is good enough reason for belting in.
But that’s the least of it, really.
Using a seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to ensure your safety when you get in a car, the NHTSA notes.
That is obvious to anyone who has been in a car crash. Accidents happen instantly and shockingly. Air bags also are critical to safety, but the NHTSA notes that air bags are designed to work with seat belts, not in place of them. Don’t assume you’re safe with air bags and no belt.
Who are the reckless 10%?
They tend in greater numbers to be white males between age 18 and 34. They tend to be young white men in pickup trucks. They tend to be passengers — male or female — and not the drivers. They also tend to live in rural areas, not cities.
For 90% of us, using a seat belt is simply automatic behavior. For the others who are too slow to comprehend what’s good for them: Click It or Ticket.
