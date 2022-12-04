OUR POSITION: Charlotte County’s dream of a downtown and waterpark is all but dead. There are, however, options out there.
Remember Lost Lagoon?
It was a project pitched to Charlotte County back in 2018.
Lost Lagoon LLLP invested in 190 acres of Murdock Village land and said it would build a downtown, commercial sites and a waterpark that would compete with those in Orlando.
Everyone was excited — including our editorial board.
The idea seemed like the topper on a long, exhausting effort by Charlotte County’s Economic Development Department and Board of County Commissioners to develop the one-time albatross called Murdock Village.
Charlotte County officials had long wanted a downtown area and the waterpark idea would only enhance Charlotte County’s growing reputation as a tourism destination. A $6.7 million contract was signed.
The first sign of trouble came when Lost Lagoon’s preliminary site plan earned a “do not approve” from the county on zoning and the traffic study. County planners and engineers gave Lost Lagoon three pages of instructions on how to fix the problems in the final site plan. The developers said “no problem.”
The county put deadlines on the Lost Lagoon to get some things done — after plans had to be resubmitted. One of those deadlines was the reconstruction of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The next few months were full of promise and disappointments as the developers missed more than a couple of deadlines and nothing was getting done — except for a couple of signs renaming the area to be developed as Arrodondo Pointe.
Developers missed their deadline to start work on Toledo Blade and county commissioners began to get restless. Fines were levied.
“We were so anxious to get something going,” County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said of the county’s extended patience with developers. “We shoulda been tougher.”
The Daily Sun tried to get the latest word on Arrodondo Pointe and several calls to individuals in the county got us nowhere. The common refrain was “I can’t discuss that,” or “you need to speak with my boss.”
Finally, Commission Chair Bill Truex shed some light on what’s going on.
“There are negotiations ongoing with a new buyer,” he said during a break last week from a meeting in St. Petersburg. “Probably no one wants to comment so the talks don’t fall apart.
“(Arrodondo Pointe) invested a lot of money and we had a lot of people try to assist them,” Truex said. “But I think their team was just inexperienced.”
Truex couldn’t reveal much about any new negotiations or what may end up being built on those final 190 acres of Murdock Village.
“Anything I say would just be speculation,” he said.
But, there is little chance a waterpark is included in any new deal. And that’s a shame.
Of course the idea of a waterpark never occurred to anyone until Lost Lagoon showed up. So, in that regard it’s not a matter of losing something we had or even discussed until 2018 when the dreamers from Orlando made their pitch.
We agree with Deutsch that the county should have been tougher. Four years were lost during which time another developer could have broken ground and had much of the Toledo Blade work done.
Hopefully the ongoing talks will work out and a new developer can hit the ground running — with a good plan for commercial development that will create jobs and give the county a semblance of a downtown destination.
That is what is sorely needed — more than a waterpark.
