OUR POSITION: Library system takes new approach to book/DVD returns.
Late fines are as much a part of the public library system as Dewey’s decimals.
So why did Sarasota County decide last week to abandon its late-return fine program?
A breakdown of law and order in the world of information sciences? Permissiveness run amok?
Most public libraries in this country charge fines for late returns. Check out a book or a DVD at the front desk and you get a receipt with a due date. Miss that date and you start racking up the fines. In Sarasota County, late books or music CDs cost 25 cents a day. DVD movies cost a dollar a day.
Fines motivate prompt returns and the orderly give-and-take of an otherwise free lending library system. At least that’s the accepted wisdom. In the past five years, though, Library World has seen a trend away from the punishment ethos.
Why?
“Studies indicate that even modest monetary penalties more often lead to people simply quitting the library, stopping their visits, never to return.
“In reality, fines have been shown to act as an inequitable barrier to service, disproportionately impacting children and community members with the least financial services.”
That quote is from a study by the Sarasota County Library system and presented to the Sarasota County Commission last week. In a memo accompanying the study, outgoing library Director Sarabeth Kalajian said more than 75 library systems in the U.S. have done away with late fines in the past five years. They range from the large Tampa-Hillsborough and Miami-Dade systems to the small town library of Milton, Vermont.
Milton’s circulation manager reported the new no-fine policy brought an increase in business and “positive” interactions. More people returned books on time, too.
In another example in the study, San Rafael Public Libraries reported library card registrations increased by 28% overall and 39% for young people. In addition, registrations in branches that served lower-income populations shot up 126%.
In general, local research into 36 no-fee library systems found the policy meant more returns, more registrations, more use by students, increased overall circulation, happier patrons and more staff time devoted to other customer-service matters.
So, why not?
Income. Libraries make money from fees and fines, and many depend on the money.
But that may be changing. Sarasota County, for instance, took in $305,012 in late fines in fiscal year 2009. In 10 years, revenues from fines dropped by 50%. In 2018, the number was down to $152,870, for reasons not specified other than an increase in eBook usage. There are no late fines for that.
More importantly, the study figured the library staff spent 10% of their time handling cash for fines and fees — a total of 284,280 hours per year. The dollar figure for that was $1,125,322.
So, the potential exists for a cost shift, or, if not actual bottom line savings but a shift toward better customer service. Plus happier customers. Plus returns as timely or better. Plus more library users.
Patrons will still face replacement fees for lost books or DVDs. It’s not a turn to anarchy. Considering all the potential positives, though, the new policy looks to be a positive. Getting more people happily involved with their library is always a positive.
