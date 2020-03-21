You can file this good news under the category of every little bit helps.
With so many businesses cutting back hours, or even shutting down, the impact on our workforce will be significant. Lost wages will spiral into late rent payments, late mortgage payments, utility bills going unpaid and so on.
The good people at the Charlotte County Community Foundation realize the need. And they are doing something about it, albeit knowing they likely can’t meet the needs of every person who will be hurting financially.
This past week the foundation announced it will tap its Hands Up Grant (HUG) to assist those in our community who have suffered a loss of income because of the COVID-19 crisis. And their kindness was rewarded when Cheryl Berlon and the Pennoyer family agreed to match funds up to $75,000.
“We are fortunate to live in a county that is so responsive and has residents who recognize the responsibility our community has to assist those most vulnerable during a tremendous time for need,” Ashley Maher, executive director of the foundation, told Sun reporter Sue Erwin.
If you can’t pay your rent because a business has closed or cut back due to the pandemic, or you can’t pay utilities, or you need money for food or child care, for instance, you can get help. Working with the Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in a Disaster (COAD) the foundation is screening applicants for need.
To get help call 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161 or go to a website, coadfl.org for instructions how to apply.
Donations to this cause are still being accepted at charlotteecf.org or by calling 941-637-0077.
It’s great to see people step up to help others in these challenging times.
