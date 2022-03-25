OUR POSITION: We agree it would be a good move to change Punta Gorda City Council terms to four years.
Punta Gorda City Council members feel disadvantaged.
Just when they begin to understand all the concepts and nuts and bolts about how to do their job well, it’s time to run for re-election again, if they so choose.
Two years is not really long enough to influence city government and policy. But, as written now, city policy limits terms to two years.
Recently, members warmed up to the suggestion made by the city’s Charter Review Committee to double the term length to four years.
It just makes sense to us. Charlotte County commissioners serve four years. So do members of the North Port City Commission. So do members of Arcadia’s City Council and the DeSoto County Commission.
So why should Punta Gorda City Council be different?
The city’s seven-member Charter Review Committee unanimously approved, at its March 14 meeting, to amend Punta Gorda’s charter to allow four-year terms. The Charter Review Committee makes recommendations that pertain to the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of city government.
Now, it will be up to voters this November to approve the idea.
The amended language for term length states that “All council members shall be elected for four-year terms which shall be staggered so that, alternatively, one more or one less than half of the council members shall be elected every two years.”
In a Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin, council members and those on the Charter Review Committee outlined their support for longer terms.
“Having been a council member, you just get your feet wet after two years,” said committee member Nancy Prafke.
Prafke is a former mayor of Punta Gorda who served eight years on the council, finishing up in November of 2021.
Prafke said the challenge of running for office every two years can be a distraction.
Of course, Punta Gorda has a reputation for council members often running unopposed. That is a problem we have taken exception to in the past. Too often candidates are seemingly awarded seats before the election is held.
But that does not detract from the reasoning of two years not being long enough to make as much of a personal contribution as a person serving four years could.
“It does take some time to get up to speed,” said committee member and attorney Rooney, who also serves as general counsel to the city of Bonita Springs.
“There is a considerable amount of policy loss by not having longer terms by not having both the public and the members not be able to see the results of their actions,” he said in the Daily Sun story. “There is an inherent advantage of having additional time to see how policies build out and additional time to develop expertise.”
Committee Vice Chair Ashley Maher believes longer council terms could augment relationships with Charlotte County Commission members as it would give members more time to know each other and understand how one government body can work with and help the other.
“Continuing to foster and cultivate those relationships that the four-year terms provide, gives a little bit more credibility to the City Council members to have that and not be constantly rotating out,” she said.
We like the four-year policy. Look for it on the ballot this November.
