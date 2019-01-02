In the dead of night, April 11, 2014, inmate Matthew Walker was awakened by a Charlotte Correctional Institution guard.
While waking prisoners up in the night was against CCI policy, inmates testified that it happened often. It was a method of harassment that often led to inmates being restrained and placed in confinement away from other prisoners.
Walker was scolded for not putting a cup and magazine away. When he refused the order to get up and do so, the guard called for help. Within minutes, 10 corrections officers had pulled him from his cell. He struggled, even knocked one guard out, but he was overwhelmed.
Officers beat him with their phones and kicked him as he lay unconscious on the prison floor. One officer’s boot crushed his throat. His face was a bloody mess, making him unrecognizable.
As he lay dying, guards tended to their own injuries, prison officials and nurses on duty did not call 911 for 45 minutes. Walker’s body was carried away.
Officers wiped the blood from their boots and phones, cleaned up the mess and got their story straight.
It took more than a year for the State Attorney’s Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit to convene a grand jury to look into Walker’s death — ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The grand jury was presented evidence that was conclusive that officers beat Walker to death.
There was a problem, however. The officers weren’t talking. They couldn’t remember who hit Walker. And, the crime scene was not secured. Evidence was tainted. The prison video cameras weren’t working.
So, according to prosecutors, to get a conviction meant guards would have to squeal on each other. That was not going to happen, they believed. That’s when, according to one grand jury member, they recommended not charging anyone in this gruesome death.
“We knew they were guilty and should have been prosecuted,” said juror Louise Salcedo, “but we were talked out of indicting them. This man was beaten to death. But they told us the chances of convictions were very slim. I find it baffling ... very confusing.”
We did too. A prosecutor’s job, to the best of our understanding, is to gather evidence and bring criminals to justice. In this case, a dead body and witnesses, albeit inmates, offered testimony to what happened. We believe prosecutors should have taken the case to a jury and let the jury decide. Give justice a chance.
This was not the first time these officers had been accused of roughing up or assaulting prisoners. Just four of the 10 had more than 110 complaints filed against them for allegedly abusing inmates. None of the complaints, however, ever led to disciplinary action.
Newly elected State Attorney Amira Fox was involved in the Walker case. She is to take office next week. We asked her to reopen the case. She refuses.
“Not unless there is new evidence,” Fox said recently. “I spent a very long time going over that evidence and presenting it to the grand jury. I was there and strongly disagree (the jurors were influenced). One member out of 21 people (said differently).”
We disagree with Fox. We believe she should send a strong signal as she begins what likely will be a lengthy career as our state attorney by reopening the Matthew Walker case — something her opponent promised to do if elected.
Earlier this year, Matthew Walker’s family was awarded $145,000, before lawyer’s fees, after they sued the Department of Corrections over his “unlawful” death.
Anyone familiar with the case knows something went terribly wrong the night of April 11, 2014. Justice has not been served.
