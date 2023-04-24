OUR POSITION: FPL bills could see some moderation because of lower fuel charges and that is a bit of good news for strapped consumers.
There was some good news a couple of weeks ago for Florida Power & Light customers. How good that news is depends on your perspective.
Because the cost of natural gas has gone down, FPL requested a lower rate for its clients. You don’t hear of that happening very often.
The Public Service Commission approved a $494 million fuel charge reduction that will reduce typical 1,000 kWh monthly bills by an average $4.43, or 3.1%.
You won’t be able to go out and buy new appliances or a new car, but it shows some fairness on the part of FPL and the Public Service Commission.
It’s “fuel” charges that have driven rate hikes by the Florida utility for months now.
But, while the lowering of rates is good news, the drop will hardly make up for hikes in customers’ bills the past year or two.
As a matter of fact, this reduction in pricing comes just weeks after FPL was granted an increase in rates to make up for expenses in the 2022 hurricane season. The average bill would have increased nearly $15 because of storm recovery charges and fuel rate adjustments.
The fuel rate reduction, however, will serve to lower the average price hike from nearly $15 to about $10.
We’ll give FPL credit for fairness. It, however, will only soften the blow of higher electric costs this year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.