OUR POSITION: Florida Power & Light is seeking yet another rate increase.
Forgive us if we sound like a broken record, but FPL is asking for another rate increase and it seems like just weeks since the state Public Service Commission approved a hike in fees.
Even though FPL must ask the state to raise rates, their record of doing so to make sure they are profitable is normal. And, we can’t remember the last time the PSC said “no.”
Electric bills for locals on FPL lines are already scheduled to go up in January.
That’s after the Public Service Commission unanimously supported a four-year rate settlement with the utility that calls for a $692 million increase in base rates in January and another increase of $560 million in 2023. Additional increases are planned in 2024 and 2025 to pay for solar projects.
We said before, and we’ll repeat, that FPL’s commitment to solar energy is encouraging and the utility has done a good job of weaning itself off coal. We’ll give them credit for all that.
But hundreds of emails to the PSC earlier this year asking it not to approve the rate hike were pretty much ignored as members said the investment in clean, solar energy is needed.
The PSC did include one caveat when it approved that rate hike. It required FPL to give reports on its progress on infrastructure for electric vehicles. Those reports should be public record and something we should all pay attention to since a hike in our electric bills is paying for it.
What is more bothersome to us, however, is those rates — which will increase a base monthly bill from about $102 to about $117 by 2025 — were also said to cover natural gas for power plants.
But, Tuesday, FPL asked for an additional $810 million from customers next year to pay for high natural gas prices.
The request was sent to the PSC and would raise bills for FPL customers even more next year, above the already approved jump in bills scheduled to begin in January.
It was not a shock as FPL and other electric companies have been complaining about possible jumps in natural gas costs for months.
FPl said it tried to avoid asking for a rate increase by doing things like expanding the use of solar energy and upgrading power plants to make them more efficient.
The utility wants the price hike approved at a Dec. 7 PSC meeting, which would allow the increases to take effect in January. For residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month the request would translate to paying $6.82 or $6.83 a month more than what had already been expected in January, according to the filing.
The price of natural gas is a key to Florida utility bills as it was used to produce about two-thirds of the electricity generated in 2019, according to the PSC.
Two other Florida utilities, Duke and Tampa Electric, have not requested more money from customers next year for fuel costs — although they did say they are studying the natural gas cost situation and would report back to the PSC.
It seems customers are at the mercy of FPL, which gets what it wants from the state commission and keeps its shareholders happy. If only every business had that security.
