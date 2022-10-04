OUR POSITION: Florida Power & Light was ready for Hurricane Ian and we would be remiss not to recognize the effort.
If you’re one of the thousands still sitting in darkness, with no TV and no way to make a hot cup of coffee this morning, you may not want to hear what a good job FPL is doing.
But, in reality, the state’s largest utility is exceeding all expectations in the aftermath of one of the most intense and largest hurricanes to ever rake across Florida.
Perhaps those who were here during Hurricane Charley — when some had to wait two-to-three weeks for electricity — can appreciate FPL’s performance.
The utility announced Monday that it will have restored service to 95% of Floridians by Friday.
Now that’s still nine days without electricity, but that prediction is just short of amazing considering the challenge. Hurricane Ian didn’t just hit the Panhandle like most storms we see. And it didn’t just rake the coastline, like many others.
No. Hurricane Ian was nasty. It blasted Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and then took its wrath out on inland counties like DeSoto and Hardee before turning its attention to St. Augustine and Jacksonville before it completed its tour of Florida.
FPL had a plan in place and followed it closely.
We could complain that the plan involved focusing on the East Coast first. But that made sense since that area was not so hard hit. It was low-hanging fruit.
And, we could complain that Charlotte County is the last area where power is expected to be restored (with the exception of places like Sanibel Island which was virtually wiped out). But that would not be fair considering the depth of the problem here with most of the electric grid needing repaired.
A workforce of 21,000, which includes help from 30 states, is now concentrating on us and Volusia County, which was also extremely hard hit.
By noon Monday, FPL had 83% of customers who lost power able to plug in their toaster again.
But that still left about 369,000 in the dark. That’s how massive the power outage was.
Even though we’re holding our breath for possible rate hikes to pay for Ian’s costs, we’ll happily tout FPL’s response as one of the best planned recoveries from any disaster to ever hit Florida.
