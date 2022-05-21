OUR POSITION: Students and school faculty should be able to embrace their First Amendment rights, but, at the same time, there is a time and place for activism and protests — especially when it comes to schools.
Florida’s Parents Rights in Education law is creating more free speech issues than just restricting what teachers can say in classrooms about sexuality and gender identity.
The controversial state law curtails teachers from talking about sexuality and gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3 classes.
Critics (including Disney) say the law is anti-LGBTQ and censors teachers and potentially students’ free speech. Backers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, say it is about parental control and age-appropriate classroom discussions.
The Florida law has also renewed some previous debates about free speech at public schools — and where the First Amendment fits in classrooms.
The senior class president at the Pine View School for the Gifted in Ospry said earlier this month he was told not to the speak about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law during an upcoming graduation speech. Zander Moricz said the school warned him to not talk about his LGBTQ activism or the Florida law he led protests against.
Near Orlando, school administrators sought to block pictures of students at “Don’t Say Gay” protests from Lyman High School’s yearbooks. The Seminole County School Board ended up allowing the protest pictures in the new yearbook.
We feel more speech is always better than less speech.
The First Amendment and freedom expression are one of America’s primary competitive advantages in the world. They foster creativity, innovation and rightly challenge the government and the powerful. It protects political dissent.
That’s probably the reason many of us have adverse reactions to hearing teachers or principals restricting student newspapers, yearbooks and graduation speeches.
Schools do have the power to maintain order in classrooms and on campuses — including dress codes and limiting disruptions and potential discord.
But school administrators and teachers should always strive to tread lightly when it comes to students’ freedom of expression. Conservative and religious students as well as their progressive and activist counterparts should not feel their freedom of speech and expression are trampled on when they go to school.
A previous version of the Parents Rights in Education bill included a troubling provision that looked like it would curtail students from discussing sexuality. That was ditched from the bill signed by DeSantis.
But there is also some responsibility and decorum required from all of us when exercising our freedom of speech — including students at public schools.
There are certainly times to speak “truth to power” and make the elites feel uncomfortable. But a high school graduation with family and friends there to celebrate students’ accomplishments is not always the best venue for that.
There is a time and place for protests and protest speeches. There is also a time for a high school graduation to be just that — high school graduation.
We are also cautious about if activists — whether they be students or others — are really using their bullhorns to promote partisan political agendas and their own personal ambitions.
That activism can end up being more about building social media followers and some kind of political career than actual positive change.
