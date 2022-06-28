OUR POSITION: Both Democrats and Republicans have taken a stab at limiting free speech for their own political purpose.
There is not much comity across partisan, cultural and ideological lines these days.
But both sides of political schism have some common ground in trying to hogtie the free speech rights of their rivals.
In Florida, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill May 16 restricting protesters from gathering in front of private residences.
The governor signed the Florida bill — which had been discussed for months, even during protests in front of Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port during the Gabby Piloto investigation. In doing so, he alluded to abortion rights advocates showing up at the homes of conservative U.S. Supreme Court when a leaked draft opinion foreshadowed an overturning of Roe v. Wade and sending the third-rail issue back to states.
Violators of disturbing someone at their residence could face fines of $500 as well as 60 days in jail. The law goes into place in October but will and should face court challenges over the First Amendment.
“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in a statement on signing the protest bill.
The protests in front of justices and others’ homes by progressive activists are often in poor form and turn off many voters already fatigued by partisan politics.
But, like conservative advocates protesting in front of Sarasota County School Board members homes over mask rules and controversial books, the protests have free speech protections as long as activists don’t trespass or get violent or destructive.
Would conservatives want their ability to protest against Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci or Hillary Clinton restricted? Free speech and dissent can be messy, uncomfortable and are absolutely essential to our democracy.
DeSantis and his Republicans allies in Tallahassee have a penchant for quick responses and actions related to contentious issues. Those actions show results and plenty of political red-meat for the populist GOP base. But sometimes they feel like they are done in a rush without due diligence.
There are also free speech arguments related to DeSantis’ crusades against critical race theory and in favor of the Parents Rights in Education bill.
The latter aims to restrict public school teachers and textbooks from talking about sexuality and gender identity to kindergartners and other young elementary school students. The former aims at how schools talk about America’s checkered racial history and the mistreatment of Blacks, immigrants and indigenous persons.
There are legitimate worries about how these conservative efforts impact LGBTQ, minority and other students — including their free speech rights. We have already seen schools trying to restrict student activism in graduation speeches, school newspapers and yearbooks.
Ironically, DeSantis has plenty of company from rival Democrats, including President Joe Biden, when it comes to pushing worrisome restrictions on free speech.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security floated and then retreated from a Disinformation Governance Board to monitor and address social media misinformation.
The board was rightly derided and compared to an Orwellian Ministry of Truth. Biden’s pick for the head of the board, Nina Jankovicz, was scrutinized for being a partisan advocate.
The White House has routinely pressed Facebook and other social media platforms to restrict and ban accounts with anti-government and anti-COVID vaccine views.
It is illegal for the government to pressure or prod businesses, including social media platforms, to restrict speech. Censorship by proxy is still censorship.
Some of the Democratic proposals aimed at white supremacist groups after the racist terrorism massacre in Buffalo earlier this month should also stir concerns about government surveillance.
“We are watching you now,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on stepped up police surveillance of extremist groups.
The problem for partisan advocates, including in the media and social media, is they are always partisan.
They want the other side and anti-government views canceled, banned and restricted while their bullhorns are protected.
They literally want the police or social media police to do their bidding.
The reality is the First Amendment does not choose political sides. When it does then it will be time to cue up the Orwellian talk.
