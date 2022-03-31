OUR POSITION: There seems to be a serious movement toward providing workforce housing, and it can’t come soon enough.
Maybe the lack of employees has opened some eyes as to the serious workforce housing crunch we have in Southwest Florida.
As restaurants and other businesses struggle to fill jobs, the excuse we often hear from out-of-state job prospects is they can’t afford to rent, or buy, here. And, those who do live here are sweating out if they will be able to stay if the landlord raises the rent — which is happening often.
We’re not just talking about the lack of minimum wage workers. We’re talking about moderate income professionals like EMTs, police officers, teachers, retail sales employees, etc.
One bold move to address the problem was addressed recently by the owners of Sharky’s On The Pier and Fins restaurants in Venice.
The owners have often been able to fill positions with seasonal employees who come to America to work on temporary visas. They lived in a duplex and apartment the restaurant’s owner provided. But the lack of workers has ballooned, so the restaurant wants to expand the offer of accommodations for foreign workers.
Venice Pier Group, which owns the restaurants, is participating for the first time in the H-2B visa program to fill positions, mainly kitchen and front-of-house assistants. And, housing will be available.
VPG has submitted plans to Venice for a four-unit apartment building for workers. Each unit would have four bedrooms and four bathrooms and would share a living room and kitchen.
We believe it is an idea that has merit and should be considered by other large employers in the area.
At the same time, we have written recently about moves to provide more workforce (or affordable) housing in the area.
Sarasota County has plans to sell 18 acres of county-owned surplus land for affordable housing in north Englewood.
The County Commission has agreed to have staff look into working with the Community Housing Trust of Sarasota to purchase surplus land in Englewood for workforce housing. The property being considered is valued at $575,000.
The 18 acres is between North McCall Road and North Elm Street, north of Englewood Elementary School, south of Pine Glen Court and VFW Post 10178. It’s a few blocks north of Englewood’s traditional main street, West Dearborn Street.
As many as 68 homes can be built on the property. One holdup could be environmental concerns — such as a wetland, an inactive eagle’s nest, a mesic oak hammock with some “grand” trees — that would need to be addressed before construction.
In another sign of the need for housing, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce recently met with leaders and decision makers from Charlotte and Sarasota counties to discuss workforce housing.
Participants agreed that education about what workforce housing is would be important if there is success in meeting the need — making sure neighbors realize we are not talking about Section 8 housing, but housing for the workforce.
There was also an agreement to seek land, partnerships and support from the community to find ways to build more workforce housing.
We see all these developments as good news and evidence those who can address the need recognize the urgency.
The problem is too acute not to move quickly and stay focused on answers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.