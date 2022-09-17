OUR POSITION: Lingering impacts from the pandemic are taking a toll on nonprofits and charitable organizations in our communities and they’re reaching out for volunteers and donations.
The Friends of the North Port Library needs helpers and volunteers as it tries to ramp up operations again after the COVID shutdowns.
But like many nonprofits across the region and country — including food banks and animal shelters — the library group faces some distinct challenges.
Many community groups are seeing a shortage of both volunteers and staff in the wake of pandemic shutdowns.
“Resources are dwindling and without our volunteers, we will be forced to cut library programming and close the bookstore,” said Kathleen Therrien, interim president of the Friends of the North Port Library in an interview earlier this month. “We’ve worked too hard to dissolve. We need help.”
The group was established in 1974.
Other local nonprofits and charities have also issued calls for volunteers.
The FISH group provides rides to help local residents in need, or without transportation, to medical appointments. The nonprofit needs drivers and dispatchers to help residents get to doctor appointments in North Port, Venice, Englewood and Port Charlotte.
Local Meals on Wheels groups are also in need of helpers and equipment. Those needs extend to local food banks and pantries.
COVID shutdowns and concerns about the virus have discouraged some volunteers, especially seniors and those with underlying health conditions, from continuing to help community groups.
Other volunteers, who want to help their communities, can also be dissuaded from contributing their time by inflation and higher costs of living across the country.
Overall, prices for consumers were up 8.3% in August compared to a year ago, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, and that includes higher gas prices that could discourage volunteering. Prices are even higher in Florida with regions such as Tampa and Miami posting double-digit inflation levels, according to BLS and financial research firm WalletHub.
Those higher prices make it harder for many of our neighbors to find time to volunteer. Many of our neighbors are struggling to pay the bills, rent and put food on the table.
The COVID shutdowns also canceled in-person fundraisers hosted by nonprofits. Those events are often critical to local nonprofits fundraising.
Those events and the community support need to be coming back in spades to help local groups dig out of financial holes created during the pandemic.
We need to see our local businesses continue to step up and support local nonprofits. That includes financial and equipment donations as well as enabling employees to volunteer their time and energy to community causes.
Meanwhile, a book sale is planned Nov. 18-19 by Friends of the North Port Library to try to recruit new members while raising money for the group at the same time. Members can preview the books for sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 17.
Membership is $17 for one year and $25 for the whole family.
If you’re a reader, or if you just want to help, you may want to put the book sale on your calendar and you may even want to call 941-861-1315 or email nearykat@hotmail.com and join Friends of the North Port Library.
And, if books don’t excite you, remember organizations like FISH, Meals on Wheels in Port Charlotte and Englewood and food pantries — all of which need volunteers and financial aid.
