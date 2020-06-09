Florida State University football Coach Mike Norvell put his reputation, his relationship with his players and maybe even his job in jeopardy last week. It took his players — one especially — to wake him up to the realization that in this world of social media and in the nation’s racially charged atmosphere, sincerity is needed and expected.
With the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis still fresh on everyone’s mind, Norvell told a reporter that he had spoken to each member of his team about the tragedy. The problem is, he hadn’t — not really. What the first-year coach did do was shoot off a message to all the players at once.
Florida State senior standout Marvin Wilson called his coach out.
Wilson sent out a message on Twitter that basically said his coach lied — that not every player had been talked to. He implied Norvell was trying to make himself out to be more sympathetic and in touch with players than he really had been.
Accusations on social media began to build. Norvell knew he needed to mend fences quickly. And, he did.
The coach called a team meeting. We don’t know every word spoken but it’s pretty clear there was some kind of apology.
After the meeting Wilson posted a message saying “Took a stand and we got what we wanted . . . I appreciate Coach Norvell for encouraging me to use my platform to speak for what me and teammates believe in.”
All’s well that ends well. Wilson has become even more of a team leader and influence in the community. He is urging players to register to vote and take part in fundraisers to help children in poverty around Tallahassee.
Hats off to Wilson for making his voice heard. And cheers to Norvell for an appropriate response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.