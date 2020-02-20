OUR POSITION: Water projects that provide promise for maintaining the health of Charlotte Harbor and regional waterways are good news, but the funds to see them through to fruition are being jeopardized.
Unless you’re really into water, you’re likely unfamiliar the work being done by the nonprofit Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Program (CHNEP). But everyone should be.
CHNEP, based in Punta Gorda, is mostly responsible for reviving a program that is studying the impact of development on the natural flow of water in Southwest Florida. Through research, the organization hopes to restore the flow of water from inland pockets to the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor to boost the health of those water bodies — health from the impact of too much saltwater in the harbor at certain times of the year, for instance.
As written about recently by Sun staffer Betsy Calvert, the studies are zeroing in on problems like how water from the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area east of I-75 can be funneled into Yucca Pens and eventually into the harbor. The Web area is often inundated by water that decades ago would flow toward the Gulf.
The goal of the study, paid for by BP oil spill money, is to provide nourishment for Yucca Pens, which is drying up. Eventually that could improve the water flow into Charlotte Harbor where plants and animals like sea grass and oysters are dying out because of too much saltwater.
CHNEP is leading the research and the fight to restore more natural flow of waters in Southwest Florida.
Jennifer Hecker, executive director of CHNEP, said the research is important to sustain the wetlands, waterways and harbor and she is proud of the progress being made. It is among a series of statewide projects — the largest being the frustratingly slow effort to redirect water into the Everglades.
The Lower Charlotte Harbor Flatwoods Hydrological Modeling and Strategic Restoration planning — say that in one breath — is in phase one of its study now. That will cost about $600,000 over three years according to Calvert’s story.
When all the data is collected, it will be fed into software that will, supposedly, predict the impact of changes that could be made to prevent future flooding along with a more natural flow of water. The long-term goal would include buying land and building systems to better control the water flow.
Hecker, however, is concerned about possible defunding of these programs at the federal level.
A Sun story said Hecker told Charlotte County commissioners recently that the national program is under attack, at least by the White House, which would funding to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA is responsible for national estuary programs including those in Florida.
The program continues only due to a Congressional override, Hecker said, but it is up for re-authorization next year. What would help is if the state Legislature passes bills to fund the programs through the Department of Environmental Protection.
“We need help to make the case in (Washington) D.C.” Hecker said.
Hopefully, our lawmakers will pass bills to provide and support the funding of these critical programs. And, then, we can hope the EPA will not be stripped of funds at the federal level.
This research can do much to protect the quality of life here in Southwest Florida. We must see that it is funded.
