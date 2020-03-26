OUR POSITION: For now, it’s best to follow the government’s lead for everyone’s safety, but we have to ask how long can we stay shut down and how much good is it doing.
Lives are more important than making a buck. There is no debating that.
How long, however, can the U.S. economy shut down before the damage is so great we sink into a depression that will take years to climb out of? And, everyone is asking, how effective is the policy to keep people home and from congregating if in a month, two months, three months we lift restrictions and everyone gets back together? Will the virus suddenly be gone? Or will it just be waiting for everyone to surface in public?
There may not be answers to these questions, but they must be asked.
Mike Harting, CEO of 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg sent an open letter to elected officials that we received also. He basically asked those same questions — wondering how you balance the economic strife his staff is experiencing versus slowing down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The stimulus package Congress is debating right now will be welcome. It could provide a couple of weeks or more of economic relief for many — if they are not in too deep a hole by the time the check arrives. But there are good questions Harting and others are asking.
For example, what about mom and pops that don’t have a large enough emergency fund? Tax credits won’t help. Loans will only have to be paid back putting the businesses in more financial distress.
Local restaurant owner Chris Evans, who was looking forward to a grand opening for his new Fishermen’s Village venue, The Pier, was philosophical about it all.
“The last thing the government wants to do is wreck the economy,” he said. “I think they are doing what they feel is right to contain the spread of the virus so it won’t multiply.
“My employees are applying for assistance like everyone else. But I get the (worry and questions). I own three businesses and all we can do is listen to government officials and follow their lead”
We’re thankful for all the restaurants that are staying open for carry out and delivery. We realize many of them are making little money, and maybe just breaking even. But the ability to find good food for lunch or dinner is important to many people who are working long hours and cannot take time to fix a meal.
For some, however, carry-out is not working.
Chris Lansdale at Punta Gorda’s Beef ‘O’ Brady’s told the Sun, “there is no way we can survive on takeout and delivery. I have a 10,000-square-foot facility. It takes a lot to run this place daily — way more than a few deliveries can offset.”
Some eateries have closed their doors. Some of them may never open again if this shutdown stretches into summer. We hope that will not be the case. President Trump, for one, is anxious to get businesses open again. When that will happen is anyone’s guess. There seems to be no formula for when that will be a safe option.
And that might be the most frustrating aspect of this pandemic. No one has answers.
How long Americans are willing to put their life on hold to get those answers will be telling.
