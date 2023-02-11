OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners must look far down the road as they consider how to repair and rebuild Charlotte Sports Park.
Charlotte Sports Park, torn apart by Hurricane Ian, sits idle. A time frame for its rebirth is undecided as Charlotte County negotiates with insurers and ponders costs — $6.8 million is the figure being mentioned — and reconstruction schedules.
As the county goes through that process, thoughts are likely to wander just down the road. There, in North Port’s Wellen Park, sits the new standard for spring training baseball stadiums. It’s CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves’ showcase that was built for about $144 million.
And, if that’s not enough of a curveball, they may want to talk to Philadelphia Phillies’ officials who are rumored to be ready to spend about $300 million on a spring training complex in Clearwater.
If you look at the Charlotte Sports Park, which was once itself a model for stadiums, and its $29 million cost, that can be humbling.
Charlotte County’s final payment on the stadium is due in 2027. The Rays have signed an extension for spring training through 2031. But, we all know there are no sure things in baseball — although a decision to stay in St. Petersburg is moving forward and that would likely be good news for Charlotte County as far as keeping the Rays here. But, at what cost?
We’re not privy to negotiations between the county and the Rays or the county and insurers. But, what the final cost will be to fix the stadium and what, if any, frills will be added is a good question.
We don’t doubt the Rays would love to have their own CoolToday Park. Whether Charlotte County would even consider that investment — tens of millions of dollars — is uncertain. And we have no way to know if the Rays would even consider helping with the costs. Somehow, though, we doubt it.
So what would we do with a baseball stadium and no team?
Look no further than the Snowbird Classic and the possibilities of expanding the event.
Right now, the college baseball spring games bring in about $10 million to $16 million in economic impact to Charlotte County each year. The Rays spring training accounts for about $13 million for the two months they are here each spring.
It’s difficult to imagine the college teams that stay for a week or so in our hotels, eat at our restaurants and bring family members and fans to town for multiple days are not a bigger money-maker. And that is without the use of Charlotte Sports Park. The Rays have never allowed college teams to play there except for a rare guest appearance.
There is an opportunity to bring more college teams to town and play more games if the sports park was available. There is also ample opportunities for amateur and scholastic baseball events throughout the summer.
When the Rays’ minor league team left town, it left a gaping hole in the sports park’s schedule. The Rays, however, maintain control over the use of the stadium through the summer months. That means no other baseball games, no concerts — nothing.
We love the Rays. We would never suggest running them out of town.
But the county must be realistic. If the Rays ever abandon us, a rebuilt Charlotte Sports Park, maybe with another mini-stadium attached to it, would be a gold mine for amateur and college baseball events.
Before the county thinks about pouring millions more into the sports park, it must think about the future without Major League baseball — and that future will likely happen in 2031, if not sooner.
