OUR POSITION: We care deeply about the whereabouts and safety of North Port resident Gabby Petito, but the nationwide attention given her disappearance is overwrought.
We hope by the time you read this, Gabby Petito has been found alive and well.
The suffering her family is experiencing is heart-wrenching as they have not heard from the 22-year-old North Port woman since Sept. 11. Surely, all sorts of thoughts are racing through their mind — and most of them not good.
If you have watched TV or read The Daily Sun in the past few days you have to be aware by now of the circumstances. Petito’s disappearance seems to be the story of the day on news outlets nationwide. Morning news shows and even the national news broadcasts have mentioned her disappearance, likely near the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where she was last heard from.
She was traveling with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two told family they were going on a cross-country van trip that would take them weeks to complete. Everything seems normal when they left and during the first few weeks on a trip that was seemingly a wild escape from everyday life.
But, when Laundrie showed up at his family’s home recently, driving the van they left in, the questions began. Where was Petito?
As of this writing, he had not answered that question. He has hired a lawyer. The mystery has left Petito’s family devastated. They are frustrated and angry that Laundrie won’t answer their questions.
While we have great empathy for Petito’s family, we can’t help but wonder how her situation quickly became the story of the day all across the nation. Her story led the headlines for just about every major media organization on the internet Wednesday.
People go missing every day. Many are never found. Few get the attention of the national news media.
In 2020, there were 209,375 females under the age of 21 who were officially reported missing in the U.S. And, another 59,369 women over the age of 21 were reported missing last year.
Native American women are especially impacted by kidnappings, murder, rape and sex trafficking. As of 2016, the National Crime Information Center had reported 5,712 cases of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls.
And, there are a number of missing people — women and men — who go lost in national parks and forests. While no government agency seems to keep track of those numbers, there is one group that does — Bigfoot hunters. Yes, in 2011 the founder of North America Bigfoot Search started a database of disappearances in the wild. His research said there are 1,600 or more people missing somewhere in the forests of the United States.
So, as tragic as it is and as traumatic as it can be to family members, the reports of missing persons are numerous and rarely get the attention this case has received.
However, the media attention is helpful in alerting a large number of people to the situation, to think about or keep a lookout for anything that could be helpful in finding Gabby and to channel those tips to the FBI hotline 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
We understand the curiosity factor. Her boyfriend is home without her. She has contacted no family member for days.
Nothing about this story sounds encouraging.
Let’s hope the outcome is much better than the signs point to.
