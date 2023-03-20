OUR POSITION: A lot of hard work paid off last Wednesday with the successful dedication and groundbreaking for the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.

Wednesday’s celebration of the groundbreaking for the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower — the centerpiece of the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park — was a rousing success. About 1,000, maybe more, people showed up to show their respect and appreciation for the military, first responders and, most of all, those who perished in the terrorist attack on Marines in 1983.


