OUR POSITION: A lot of hard work paid off last Wednesday with the successful dedication and groundbreaking for the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
Wednesday’s celebration of the groundbreaking for the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower — the centerpiece of the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park — was a rousing success. About 1,000, maybe more, people showed up to show their respect and appreciation for the military, first responders and, most of all, those who perished in the terrorist attack on Marines in 1983.
Speakers included Dr. James Breckenridge, a 22-year Army veteran who served in Beirut; Thurnell “Chip” Shields, a Marine and survivor of that attack; Judith Young, whose son died in that attack on Marines; Major General James S. Hartsell, who served 37 years in active and reserve duty with the Marine Corps; and U.S. Rep. Gregory Pence, brother of former Vice President Mike Pence.
They spoke from experience.
There is a lot of credit to pass around for last week’s event. Stephen R. Deutsch, of course, is the face of the movement to upgrade the park and build the tower. But he would tell you right off that it would never have happened without a dedicated group of about 20 people who served as his “committee” to get things done. We won’t name them all as a name or two could get left out — but they know who they are and they deserve a lot of thanks.
Also, give credit to the Charlotte County Commission. Its members have supported the project from the start — both vocally and with money for improvements to the facility — and they all showed up Wednesday to see the next step in building a memorial come true.
