OUR POSITION: The high prices we are paying for gasoline are the result of a complex system that responds to more than just how much oil we are producing and buying from other nations.
It’s been 14 years since gasoline sold for $4 a gallon. That was back in 2008 when the nation was quickly slipping into the Great Recession.
We are not convinced gasoline should be selling for $4 a gallon — and climbing — now. After all, we assumed, until President Biden cut off oil purchases from Russia Tuesday, we had the same supply of oil we had three months ago. No countries had cut us off. Domestic producers of oil and gasoline had not stopped production. So why were prices going up?
Is the escalation in prices caused by panic? Was there price gouging?
We called a couple of our representatives in Congress to ask the question. Neither called back. So we went to the travel and oil market expert, Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.
Jenkins said the answer is more complex than panic or gouging despite huge profits by oil companies.
“In reality (even though we were still buying oil from Russia) the oil coming from Russia to other countries was impacted when the war began,” Jenkins said. “The president’s message (Tuesday) was really just symbolic. Many companies had been avoiding Russia for weeks.”
So, is the loss of Russian oil enough of a reason to hike prices up $2 a gallon.
Maybe not, but there are other factors, Jenkins said.
“The global Futures Market has a lot to do with the price of oil (and therefore gasoline),” Jenkins said. “When there is concern (like there is after the war began) it will impact the market because of worry about global supply.”
Jenkins said the possibility of oil disrupting the transportation of oil supplies and the talk of sanctions were big red flags for investors. Therefore the Futures Market went crazy, for lack of a more descriptive word.
And there is one other issue. American oil companies are not producing the oil and gasoline they could — and it has nothing to do with politics.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the demand for gasoline collapsed as people stayed home. Businesses shut down or curtailed hours and many allowed employees to work at home. Oil companies saw such a drop in demand, they actually lost money. So they cut back production.
As the pandemic wanes, production is still not back to 100%, even though oil companies are making big profits. The bumper profit totals, provided to the Guardian, show that in the third quarter of 2021 alone, 24 top oil and gas companies made more than $74 billion in net income.
U.S. oil companies were producing less than 10 million barrels of oil a day earlier this year after cutting back during the pandemic. We are up to 11.6 million barrels a day now as companies begin to ramp up production. The U.S. is still the largest oil producing nation in the world and still exports oil to other countries like Mexico, Canada and China. So it is easily possible for the U.S. to produce more oil if and when oil companies get back up to full capacity.
A barrel of crude oil was selling for $127.60 Tuesday morning. The price was going up almost hourly. To put that in perspective, the highest cost for a barrel of crude in 2021 was $84.65. We could reach double that 2021 price by the end of the month if the war in Ukraine escalates.
We believe American oil companies must increase production to the limit. There must also be some political compromise to give them reason to do so.
We’re not telling anyone how to run their business, or the nation, but we know the burden on Americans that are still recovering from the pandemic is great right now and $5-a-gallon gasoline will be a back-breaker.
Meanwhile, drive conservatively. Lobby your boss to allow you to work from home if possible. And, most of all, accept the sacrifices we must make while keeping in mind the bloody mess the innocent people in Ukraine are dealing with.
