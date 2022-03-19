Hurrah! The Florida Legislature is giving us all a break on the price of gasoline.
It couldn’t have come any sooner. Or could it?
Before the Legislature adjourned Monday, after crafting a record $112 billion budget, it gave Gov. Ron DeSantis many gifts. One of those was a break for motorists from paying the state’s gasoline taxes.
The state charges about 25 cents a gallon on the price you pay at the pumps and lawmakers agreed to use about $200 million of federal stimulus money to knock off the tax for a month or so. It’s not a huge break, but it may help if gasoline prices continue to rise.
There is one problem. The gas tax break won’t happen until October.
Why?
Originally, the governor was looking at giving us a break in July. Now, the Legislature decided the lower prices for gas would kick in in October, a month before elections. Is that a coincidence?
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said May and October are the months the state typically draws its fewest number of tourists. We suppose the idea is to allow Floridians — and not visitors — to benefit the most from the relaxation of taxes.
“The budget will not go into effect until July,” Simpson said. “So the only other month that we could do that in was October.”
House Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, and Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, approved the use of a portion of the $3.46 billion in stimulus money to suspend the gas tax.
Simpson, Trumbull and Stargel all dismissed suggestions that the October date is timed with the election.
