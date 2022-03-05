OUR POSITION: A gas tax holiday sounds nice, but the need for revenues to keep our roadways in good shape is a good argument against the temporary respite for consumers.
Gas taxes: Ukraine, Russia, inflation and electric cars
Gasoline taxes are again in the crosshairs with the rise in oil prices stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
But the issue is much more complex — including inflationary pinches already felt by consumers, the long-term impacts of electric and hybrid cars on gasoline taxes and the funding of roads, highways and bridges.
Crude oil prices have moved north of $100 per barrel. Gasoline prices are averaging $3.62 per gallon nationally and $3.52 per gallon in Florida, according to AAA as of March 1.
Gas prices are up 91 cents in Florida and 90 cents nationally compared to last year. Prices are averaging $4.84 per gallon in California and more than $4 per gallon in Oregon, Washington state and Nevada.
Economists and industry experts expect U.S. gas prices to hit $5 per gallon or more with crude oil rising and potential sanctions on Russian energy exports putting upward pressure on prices.
The Biden administration has some tough challenges with oil prices, whether to extend sanctions against Russia to oil and gas exports and what happens if Putin cuts off the petroleum spigot.
With consumers already facing the high inflation rates since 1982, there are pushes (mostly but not exclusively from Republicans) to cut gas taxes or create holidays aimed at helping consumers and small businesses.
Last year during the inflation wave, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a $1 billion tax holiday by suspending a state gasoline levy for five months. But there are also some moderate Democrats — including U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. — also calling for some temporary energy tax relief for inflation-weary consumers.
The idea should not summarily be dismissed. Consumers and small businesses are being hit hard by inflation. Higher prices have regressive impacts also with lower incomes feeling the pinch of higher prices the most.
But the impacts on revenue and what gasoline taxes pay for across the state and country also need to be considered. They have long been used to fund transportation projects.
The gasoline tax in Florida rose to 27.3 cents per gallon to start 2022. The levy is linked to inflation and stood at 26.5 cents per gallon last year. Other fees and levies bring up Florida’s fuel taxes to 33.425 cents per gallon, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators.
Fuel taxes in other states range between 57 cents per gallon in Pennsylvania and 56.6 cents per gallon in California down to 8.95 cents per gallon in Alaska. Fuel taxes have been around since 1919 when Oregon imposed a one cent per gallon gasoline levy. Oregon’s rate is now 38 cents, according to the FTA.
The federal gasoline tax is 18.4 cents per gallon. There is also a 24.4 cents per gallon diesel tax. Those levies have not been raised since 1994.
Any consideration of tax cuts need to look at what gasoline and other levies fund.
Motor fuel taxes generated $52 billion in revenue for state and local governments in 2019, according to the Urban Institute. Federal gas taxes bring in more than $25 billion a year, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Those funds are baked into drivers’ prices at the pump and are often earmarked for roads, highways and other transportation spending. Lawmakers in various states have also raided some of that revenue to balance budgets, to spend in other areas and to pay for tax cuts.
Those calling for tax cuts or holidays will have to explain how they are going to pay for the roads, bridges and highways currently paid for with fuel levies.
And both sides will need to offer solutions going forward related to the impacts of electric and hybrid cars on tax revenue and transportation funding. Some kind of miles traveled tax will face plenty of push back. Still, some thoughtful alternatives will need to be offered as automakers and consumers look to reduce their reliance on oil.
