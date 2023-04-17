OUR POSITION: North Port’s Gene Matthews has earned all the accolades he has received.
There’s really not much more we can say about Gene Matthews that has not already been said. But, we’ll try.
We’ll try because, while there are others made from the same mold, it is rare and becoming even more rare for someone to dedicate so much of his life to the city he lives in and loves.
We dedicated a story or two and a photo on our local pages last week to Matthews when he was awarded his latest accolade — a key to the city. It was the topper on a significant list of awards and honors the former Sarasota County commissioner has received.
The man, known as Mr. North Port, has been a tireless advocate for businesses in the city. He not only served on the County Commission but was also on the Sarasota County School Board and as a member of the North Port Chamber of Commerce served on several committees. As our story last week recounted, he was North Port Business Man of the Year in 1992; North Port Citizen of the Year; the North Port Business Man of the Year, and the first North Port Chamber of Commerce Business Advocate of the Year.
He and his wife, Lorraine, worked to raise funds and steer the planning for the city’s Boys and Girls Club, which carries his name.
We tip our hat to Gene Matthews. He has earned the recognition as Mr. North Port.
