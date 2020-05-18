OUR POSITION: Once more it’s been proven how generous and thoughtful Southwest Floridians can be.
It happens every year now. For one day, 24 hours, people are asked to donate money to their favorite charity or nonprofit in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee counties. That call for help covers a lot of territory and encompasses hundreds of organizations that need a hand.
It’s called the Giving Challenge. And, this year, the Patterson Foundation matched funds up to a certain amount — a gesture that all but doubled money raised.
This year’s event — can we have a drum roll please — raised a whopping $18.4 million from almost 59,000 donors according to a story in the Sun. Imagine that much money pouring in from four counties in just 24 hours, especially when you consider most people sleep in that 24-hour period.
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County oversees the Giving Challenge each year and does a marvelous job of getting the word out and encouraging people to give to an organization that provides services they find a connection with.
This year, with the limitations brought on by the pandemic and businesses shut down, many donors looked to groups that fed the hungry. According to results released last week by the foundation, All Faiths Food Bank of Sarasota picked up $365,984 in donations and, with matching funds and prizes won, ended up with $621,236. Talk about a boost to your budget.
Many other organizations saw money sent their way, including the Barrier Island Parks Society of Englewood and Boca Grande ($66.560); the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, which is raising money to purchase the Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port ($60,462) and the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood raked in $42,715 to help it build a new shelter.
It was comforting to know that, among others receiving funds, the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary ended up with $28,740. The Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Clinic in Port Charlotte, where those with no health insurance can get free treatment, was awarded $28,150 in donations and matching funds.
We can go on, mentioning groups like Englewood Helping Hand ($20,870); North Port Meals on Wheels ($32,335); Englewood Helping Hand ($20,870; North Port Coalition for Homeless Needy Children (known for its Back Pack Angels program) got $10,370.
While the campaign lasted only 24 hours, the planning that went into it and the hard work afterward in counting, collecting and distributing the donations will take countless hours and much focus.
The donations might be more important now than in most any year in the past with businesses that normally give large amounts in the throes of an economic recession, brought on by the coronavirus, and others who might want to give finding themselves struggling to pay bills or save money because they, or someone in the family, have lost a job or seen their hours cut back.
Given the financial climate right now, we believe the millions in cash and funding matches was an exceptional feat.
Kudos to The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Patterson Foundation and to the tens of thousands of donors who gave so willingly.
