OUR POSITION: As we memorialize George Floyd, we should revisit a terrible miscarriage of justice right here in Charlotte County.
Matthew Walker.
If you don’t remember that name, think about it for a minute.
Think about that name as our nation continues to heal and come to grips with the horrible death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, as everyone knows by now, died when a police officer put a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. People who watched the incident took video. That video has played over and over again on national TV and is surely a big reason the officer and three others who stood by and watched, have been charged with second degree murder and/or accessories to the crime.
Floyd’s death, and the subsequent protests and riots it sparked, have awakened our nation to the prejudice that still exists and has always simmered just out of sight.
If you don’t remember Matthew Walker, we’ll give you a quick tutorial.
Walker was a black prisoner at Charlotte Correctional Institution. He was approached in the middle of the night, April 11, 2014, and told to put a cup and magazine away.
We don’t know what Walker said or did while locked in his cell, but whatever it was brought as many as 10 guards rushing to his cell to pummel him with walkie-talkies and fists and stomp him with their boots. Walker made a brief fight of it, knocking one guard out according to records from the State Attorney’s office.
But he succumbed to his injuries just outside his cell. His face was mush. He was bloodied from head to toe.
No charges were ever brought against the 10 guards, who cleaned blood off their boots and got their stories straight before reporting the incident. No one called 911 for 45 minutes.
There are no videos of Walker’s attack. But the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
It took more than five months for the state to fire the officers involved in the fatal beating. And it took only a few more months for all 10 to be offered their jobs back.
Details on Walker’s death remained cloaked behind secret investigations by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, The Florida Department of Corrections and the state attorney’s office for a year or more. Efforts by the Sun newspaper and other news organizations were repeatedly rebuffed.
Finally, more than a year later in May, the State Attorney’s Office called a grand jury to look at the evidence in Walker’s death. Its members failed to recommend any charges against guards but did call for changes at the prison. Details of this savage murder didn’t come to light until July, when prosecutors released documents after several records requests from Sun reporter Adam Kreger, who learned of the grand jury deliberations from a source off the record.
A candlelight vigil at the prison was just one result of the Sun’s reporting of Walker’s death. It was much tamer than the protests over Floyd’s killing.
An 85-year-old grand juror, sworn to secrecy, reached out to the Sun and said she could not remain silent in the face of such injustice that she had been reading about in the paper since serving on the grand jury.
She sat down with the Sun and gave a detailed account of what went on in grand jury deliberations and — in a somewhat blockbuster charge — said it was advisers from the state attorney’s office who led the jury not to indict. She said the SAO advisers told grand jury members they would not be able to get a conviction.
Eventually, all but two of the original 10 guards involved in the beating were fired or quit.
Walker’s family was paid $145,000 after suing the state. Then, everyone washed their hands and forgot Matthew Walker.
When State Attorney Amira Fox was elected, we asked her to reopen the case and file charges. She said “not unless there is new evidence.”
We believe enough evidence exists. Once more we call on Fox to reopen this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.