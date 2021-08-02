OUR POSITION: There may be no other business like Florida Power & Light, which is guaranteed it will make a profit by the state government.
If your wallet feels a little lighter in the coming months, it could be because your electric bill is going up.
That’s not official yet. But it will most likely be Tuesday after FPL goes before the Public Service Commission seeking rate hikes. It is almost unheard of for the Public Service Commission to turn down a rate increase request from the utility that provides most homes in our area with power.
This is not a bash FPL editorial. The company is always prepared when a hurricane hits. They are progressive and have a good plan for the future. They care enough about the environment to do away with coal, and they are betting big on solar.
But it is annoying to say the least when any big business can call on a public board to allow them to raise their prices so stockholders don’t have to worry about taking a hit.
Example No. 1
FPL is asking to raise your bill because the cost of natural gas is going up and many of its plants run on natural gas. It’s fairly common for a company to raise its rates when its costs go up, that is no shock.
What is bothersome is FPL is trying to get the hike approved saying they will make no profit from the raise in rates. They say the fuel (natural gas) cost is a separate entity on customers’ bills.
“We are just passing along the increase costs for fuel,” said Bill Orlove, a spokesman for FPL. “Last year we decreased the fuel rate on bills because natural gas prices were lower. Customers pay for the fuel just like going to a gas station. We project fuel costs into the future and (if calculations are off) we will ask PSC to allow us to pass on those costs to customers.”
Orlove insisted on keeping fuel costs and FPL rates separate. We’re not sure how that can be when they are on the same bill. What we pay FPL is our electric bill. It doesn’t matter, it seems, how it is calculated.
Example No. 2
FPL is asking for about a $2.2 billion rate increase between 2022 and 2025 to pay for strengthening its grid, to accommodate hundreds of thousands of new customers it expects and to invest in technology and solar power.
Orlove supplied these numbers to show where four phases of hikes will accomplish FPL’s goals:
• In 2022, an adjustment to base annual revenue requirements of approximately $1.1 billion.
• In 2023, a subsequent year adjustment to base annual revenue requirements of approximately $607 million.
• In 2024 and 2025, a request for a Solar Base Rate Adjustment mechanism to recover 894 megawatts of cost-effective solar projects each year. If the full amount of new solar capacity ... were constructed, FPL’s preliminary estimate is that it would result in general base rate adjustments of approximately $140 million in 2024 and $140 million in 2025 ...
A Tampa Bay Times story said the utility’s cumulative rates hikes over the four years amounts to closer to $6.2 billion. Orlove said those numbers are wrong.
A group called Floridians Against Increased Rates, organized after FPL made its request for high rates, has hired a lawyer to fight the request. The group claims FPL already overcharges customers and that rates should be reduced. Other groups fighting the rate increase include AARP, Earthjustice, Environmental Confederation of Southwest Florida, Florida Consumer Action Network ... and the list goes on, according to the Tampa Bay Times story.
We don’t have the space to go more indepth on the disagreements between FPL and these advocacy groups.
Suffice to say, your bill is going up.
