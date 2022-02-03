OUR POSITION: Three area Girl Scouts have earned a prestigious Eagle Scout honor.
Since their inception in the U.S.A. in 1910, the Boy Scouts of America, and eventually the Girls Scouts, have given an opportunity for teenagers to learn and grow through programs designed to help them navigate life’s challenges.
Two years ago, girls were included under the apt named Scouts BSA and, along with that change in format, girls were offered a chance to become Eagle Scouts, the highest honor in Scouting. In February, 2017 about 1,000 female Eagle Scouts across the nation were honored at once. Since then, troops have turned out female Eagle Scouts in good numbers — although only about 6% of Scouts earn the rank of Eagle. That is why the honor means so much to anyone able to achieve it.
Three local young women were named Eagle Scouts recently and we believe their hard work and achievement are worthy of recognition
Allison LaBeau earned her Eagle Scout rank on Jan. 20. She is a founding member of Troop 26 G.
Allison’s Eagle Scout project consisted of creating and placing a mural depicting Scouting Leave No Trace morals. Her mural hangs at the Venice Rotary Campground, a several youth groups go to camp each year. Allison’s parents are Heather and Mark LaBeau.
Autumn Matthews, 16, earned her Eagle Scout rank Jan. 17. A lover of reading, she built a free library in a lower-income community where kids can find books anytime they have the urge to read. She said her hope is that with access to books the children in the community will learn to love and embrace reading as much as she has.
Autumn is also a founding member of Scouts BSA Troop 26 G, she has been active in the Boy Scouts of America’s Scouts BSA program since its inception in February 2019. She is the daughter of Troop 26 G Scoutmaster Misty Hassy.
Both Autumn and Allison are long time unofficial Scouts as they both were able to experience Scouting through their brothers in the program. When they were able to join with the boys in 2019 they jumped at the opportunity, according to Hassy.
Alexandra Vangor also earned her Eagle rank on Jan. 20. She joined the troop in April of 2019 after earning her Arrow of Light award in the Cub Scout program. Her project was to provide a special arena drag for Instride Therapy, Inc. The organization provides therapeutic horseback riding and had built a new arena. They were in need of a new drag and Alex obtained one specifically meant for the flooring of the arena. It makes the ground better on the horse’s feet which provides for a smoother ride for the people in therapy. Alex’s proud parents are Jody and Van Vangor.
To meet the Eagle Scout requirements, each of these young women had to earn 21 merit badges, covering topics from first aid to environmental science. Boy Scouts of America says it takes a minimum of 19 months to achieve, but that can be longer if there are fewer opportunities to earn merit badges in a Scout’s area.
Scoutmaster Hassy and Assistant Scoutmaster Stephanie McDowall head up Troop 26 G — part of Boy Scouts of America’s scouting program called Scouts BSA.
Congratulations to these hard-working and dedicated young women.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.