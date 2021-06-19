Let’s face it. Some of us don’t like doing our tax returns. Some of us may even be unable to navigate all the changes and language on our annual tax review.
Thankfully this past spring there was help. And, among those helping were volunteers with the AARP Tax Aide program.
Even during the pandemic, AARP volunteers — well trained and certified we should note — welcomed individuals who needed help. It was the 15th straight year the group has provided this free service.
It was a challenging year for tax preparers. Not only were there the normal changes you can expect each year, but the pandemic forced the volunteers to take mandatory tax law classes online. They also had to take their certification exams online.
When AARP had difficulty finding a location to interview clients, Charlotte County Community Services stepped up to provide locations at the Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center and the Centennial Park Recreation Center.
Once the preparations were complete and reservations were being accepted, clients quickly filled the slots.
When AARP finished its work on May 15, its volunteers had served 600 clients.
As we said, AARP is not the only group providing this service, but its track record of helping others with what can be a confusing and tedious task is great.
Anyone interested in signing up to help others prepare their taxes next year can look for information at www.aarp.org. The need will always be there and AARP officials expect 2022 to be even busier.
Kudos to AARP and its volunteers for their much-needed public service.
