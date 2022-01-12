OUR POSITION: Years from now, we hope no one forgets Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch is the biggest reason we will have William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
If you drove by William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive in Charlotte Harbor one morning last week, you may have seen a shirtless Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch watering the sod with a hose. He hopes not.
Deutsch had some help, but he shucked his shirt and proceeded to make sure the sod didn’t die and looked nice for today’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the First Responders Memorial at the park. The event is planned for 2 p.m. and Deutsch and friends have worked hard to make it a special ceremony.
As far as the sod watering, he said “somebody’s got to do it.”
He just hopes no one circulated photos of him shirtless.
Deutsch is driven to make the park a legacy for Gaines Jr., who was killed in the terrorist attack in Beirut, and all military men and women and first responders. He believes it will add to Charlotte County’s reputation as a friendly place for veterans along with providing something you can’t find anywhere else.
“It is significant, like no other park I know of where we honor all first responders and vets at the same place,” Deutsch said.
The idea for the park came about six years ago after the commissioner received a call from Michael Gaines, the brother to William Jr. He wanted to know if there would be a chance for some type of memorial to his brother who was an athlete at Charlotte High School, married his sweetheart, joined the Marines and went off to serve his country. He died in the October 1983 terrorist bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.
Michael was thinking small. Like a plaque or a park bench.
Deutsch said he would think about what he could do. Then, during the middle of the night, he had an idea. He knew Sunrise Park on Edgewater Drive needed something to make it special. Why not build a park and name it after Gaines Jr.?
Michael was thrilled with the idea. Deutsch went to work. It took him a year to get fellow commissioners on board and all the approvals needed. Then he worked to get donations. He has been supported by veterans groups and local businesses.
When completed, the park will include a handicap kayak launch, trails, a playground that is mostly built, a tower where people can climb and see the historic recollection of the Beirut bombing and other amenities — along with the two memorials to the military and first responders.
“It has evolved beyond anything I could imagine,” Deutsch said last week.
“If I live long enough, we will have an endowment to take third and fourth graders to the Vietnam Memorial Wall, the Military Heritage Museum and Gaines Jr. Park,” the commissioner said of a tour that would be educational while honoring the sacrifices made for our nation.
Deutsch has had some help. Bill Akins, a Charlotte County veteran and strong advocate for veterans, is one person who has been a sounding board and who has worked behind the scenes. Fellow commissioners too have bought into the park’s premise.
Today’s ribbon cutting will feature the singing of the “National Anthem” by a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy, the Punta Gorda Chief of Police leading the Pledge of Allegiance, a hook and ladder truck displaying a giant American flag and other acts of support from first responders.
Deutsch said he got a feel for what the park means to those it honors when, while watering the sod, he said two men stopped and took photos at the memorial. Then, one of them bowed his head and prayed.
“I thought to myself ‘this is what it’s all about. We will memorialize those who gave us freedom that so many people take for granted.’”
Take a bow Commissioner Deutsch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.